Hyundai Nov 2020 Sales Analysis – Creta, Venue, Aura, Tucson, i10, i20

Hyundai finished second with a total of 48,800 units in November 2020 as against 44,600 units with 9.4 per cent growth

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) continued to be the second largest carmaker in the country in November 2020 as 48,800 units were sold against 44,600 units during the same period in 2019 with Year-on-Year sales growth of 9.4 per cent. The South Korean auto major held a market share of 17 per cent, similar to what it did in November 2019.

The Creta was the most sold Hyundai model last month alongside being the highest sold SUV in the country. The mid-size SUV posted a total of 12,017 units as against 6,684 units during the same period in 2019 with 80 per cent volume increase. The third generation Grand i10 Nios has been performing well since its debut last year and it garnered 7 per cent growth.

The compact hatchback competing against Maruti Suzuki Swift was responsible for recording 10,936 units as against 10,186 units in November 2019. The Venue finished third with a total of 9,265 units as against 9,665 units during there same period last year with 4 per cent YoY negative sales growth. It was the third most sold SUV in India last month.

Hyundai Models (YoY) November 2020 Sales November 2019 Sales 1. Hyundai Creta (80%) 12,017 6,684 2. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (7%) 10,936 10,186 3. Hyundai Venue (-4%) 9,265 9,665 4. Hyundai i20 (-13%) 9,096 10,446 5. Hyundai Aura (90%) 3,063 1,612 6. Hyundai Santro (-27%) 2,822 3,851 7. Hyundai Verna (-26%) 1,487 2,010 8. Hyundai Tucson (29%) 76 59 9. Hyundai Elantra (12%) 38 34

The i20 premium hatchback rivals Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz and it recorded 9,096 units in November 2020 as against 10,446 units during the same period last year with 13 per cent de-growth. The Aura sub-four-metre sedan ended up fifth with a total of 3,063 units as against 1,612 units with 90 per cent Year-on-Year sales growth.

The Santro entry-level hatchback recorded 2,822 units as against 3,851 units in November 2019 with a negative sales growth of 27 per cent. The Verna, on the other hand, finished third in the C-segment for sedans’ table as it managed to garner 1,487 units last month as against 2,010 units during the same period in 2019 with 26 per cent de-growth.

The Tucson received a facelift earlier this year and 76 units of the premium SUV were dispatched last month as against 59 units in November 2019 with 29 per cent growth. The Elantra finished last with 38 units as against 34 units with 12 per cent sales increase.