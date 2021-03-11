Hyundai Nexo Gets Type Approval In India, Launch Expected Soon

Hyundai Nexo is expected to launch in India this year, which would make it the first fuel-cell-powered vehicle in our market

The global automobile industry is busy developing cleaner, greener technology, in order to curb the harmful emissions released from the tailpipes of vehicles. While battery-powered EVs are the most common choice in this matter, fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) are also a practical alternative, like the Hyundai Nexo.

Now, it seems like Hyundai is planning to launch the Nexo FCEV in India soon. According to a recent report, Hyundai has received type approval for fuel-cell vehicle in India. As such, we expect the Nexo to arrive in our market sometime during this year. However, the lack of hydrogen filling stations in India would be the biggest challenge for Hyundai, and until a proper network can be set up for it, FCEVs vehicles won’t really be a practical alternative to battery-powered EVs.

Hyundai Nexo is powered by a 95 kW hydrogen fuel cell, paired with a 40 kW battery pack. The battery sends power to an electric motor, which is rated at 163 PS and 400 Nm. The Nexo has three fuel tanks onboard, which store 156 litres of hydrogen in total. The vehicle can deliver a driving range of 666 km (WLTP), which is quite impressive.

The dimensions of the Nexo are quite generous, with a length of 4,670mm, a width of 1,860mm, and a height of 1,630mm, along with a 2,790mm long wheelbase. The exterior design of the SUV is quite eye-catchy, with vertically-split headlamps, a cascading front grille, beautiful dual-tone alloy wheels, and sharp-looking LED taillights.

The interior of the SUV is as impressive as the exterior, and the highlight of the cabin is the dual-screen setup (consisting of a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system). Other features on offer include a sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, shift-by-wire drive selector, and a twin-spoke steering wheel (with integrated controls for audio, phone calls, and cruise control).

The vehicle also offers eco-friendly upholstery, which is a thoughtful touch. The Nexo also offers loads of safety features, including lane follow assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot monitoring system, and remote parking assist. The Nexo FCEV will likely arrive as a CBU import in the Indian market, with an expected price of around Rs. 65 lakh (ex-showroom).

