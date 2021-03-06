Hyundai Nexo FCEV Receives Five Stars In Green NCAP Tests

Hyundai Nexo becomes the third model within the brand’s global lineup to receive five stars in Green NCAP assessments

Hyundai has released an official statement saying that its second-generation fuel cell electric vehicle, Nexo, has received the maximum five stars in Green NCAP tests. It is an independent organisation, which expertise in ranking vehicles based on their energy efficiency and emissions involving several metrics including Clean Air, Energy Efficiency and Greenhouse Gases.

It aims to promote the development of cars that are clean, energy-efficient and not harmful to the environment through a wide range of tests. In the Clean Air and Greenhouse Gas index, Hyundai Nexo secured the maximum points as the only byproduct it produces is distilled water by being powered by hydrogen as an FCEV.

The South Korean auto major says the rating for energy efficiency stands as a testament to the crossover’s quality. Since the Energy Efficiency is also “very high”, the Hyundai Nexo emerges with an average index just high enough to earn a five-star rating. It joins the likes of Ioniq and Kona Electric in becoming the latest product to receive such credits.

The Nexo is the technological flagship of Hyundai’s growing eco-vehicle fleet and it also boasts of comprehensive driver assistance functions. Back in 2019, Green NCAP awarded the maximum five-star rating to the electrified version of the Hyundai Ioniq and last year, the organisation gave Hyundai Kona Electric, which is also on sale in India, a similar rating.

The Nexo was showcased as a technology demonstrator in India in events such as the India-Korea Business Summit in February 2018 and it was also displayed at the 2020 Auto Expo. It could be launched in India in the near future after being brought via CBU route. Since it is propelled by hydrogen fuel, the 52-litre tank can be filled in a matter of five minutes.

Besides the short fuelling time, the Hyundai Nexo can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 9.2 seconds before reaching a top speed of 179 kmph. With a range of 666 kilometres in the WLTP cycle, it has features like a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, heated and ventilated front seats, etc.