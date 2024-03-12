Hyundai Model Wise Sales February 2024: Creta, Venue, Exter, i20

Hyundai sold a total of 50,201 units in the month of February 2024; the Creta stood at the top spot followed by the Venue

Hyundai Motor India Limited is one of the leading manufacturers in the Indian market. The company’s latest Creta Facelift is one of the top choices for customers in the mid-size SUV segment. In the month of February 2024, the Korean carmaker sold a total of 50,201 units, thereby acquiring the third spot in the overall domestic sales tally.

This is a considerable hike from the previous year’s figures of 46,968 units, registering a nominal YOY growth of 7%. The MOM analysis reveals a 12% decline as the company sold 57,115 units in January 2024. Talking about the model-wise sales, the Creta continues to be Hyundai’s top performer with 15,276 units in the bag, registering a staggering 47% YOY growth (10,421 units in February 2023).

Taking the second spot is the Venue with the sales bar standing at 8,933 units, an 11% decline from the previous year. The MOM de-growth of the Venue stands at 24%.

S. No. Hyundai Cars (YOY) Sales in February 2024 Sales in February 2023 1. Creta (47%) 15,276 10,421 2. Venue (-11%) 8,933 9,997 3. Exter 7,582 – 4. Grand i10 Nios(-49%) 4,947 9,635 5. i20 (-45%) 5,131 9,287 6. Aura (-9%) 5,053 5,524 7. Verna (3474%) 1,680 47 8. Alcazar (-17%) 1,290 1,559 9. Tucson (-68%) 157 498 10. Kona EV 66 0 11. IONIQ 5 86 0 – Total (7%) 50,201 46,968

Trailing behind these high-volume pullers are the Exter and i20 with 7,582 and 5,131 units, respectively. The i20 premium hatchback registered a steep fall of 45% in YOY sales. Apart from this, the Aura and Grand i10 Nios are also not too far behind, posting sales of 5,053 and 4,947 units, respectively. The YOY sales of the Grand i10 Nios dropped by 49% while the Aura’s decline stood at 9%. On the other hand, the Verna gained a whopping 3474% in the YOY sales with 1,680 units in the bag.

The Hyundai Alcazar also experienced a YOY decline of 17 per cent by selling 1,290 units in February 2024. Moreover, Tucson also saw a de-growth of 68 per cent in the YOY sales analysis. Last but not least, the all-electric SUVs in the brand’s line-up, Kona EV and IONIQ 5 registered double digit sales of 86 and 66 units, respectively.

To conclude, all the cars in the Hyundai’s line-up except Verna and Creta, lost in the YOY sales while only the Creta registered growth in the MOM analysis.