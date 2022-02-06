Hyundai Model Wise Jan 2022 Sales – Creta, Venue, i20, Alcazar, Verna

Hyundai posted a total of 44,022 units in the month of January 2022 as against 52,005 units with a YoY decline of 15.4 per cent

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 44,022 units in the month of January 2022 as against 52,005 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY volume decline of 15.4 per cent. The second-largest carmaker in the country recorded a healthy MoM growth of 36.2 per cent and posted a total market share of 14.9 per cent.

This when compared to the corresponding period twelve months ago, Hyundai lost 2.2 per cent market share. The Venue compact SUV was the most sold model within the brand’s portfolio as 11,377 units were sold against 11,779 units in January 2021 with YoY negative volume growth of 3 per cent. All the models encountered YoY de-growth last month.

The Creta midsize SUV came in at the second position with 9,869 unit sales as against 12,284 units during the same period last year with a YoY drop of 20 per cent. The entry-level Grand i10 Nios finished in the third position with 6,841 units as against 10,865 units with a YoY sales de-growth of 37 per cent as it outsold i20, Aura, Alcazar and Verna.

Hyundai Models (YoY) January 2022 Sales January 2021 Sales 1. Hyundai Venue (-3%) 11,377 11,779 2. Hyundai Creta (-20%) 9,869 12,284 3. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (-37%) 6,841 10,865 4. Hyundai i20 (-24%) 6,505 8,505 5. Hyundai Aura (-20%) 3,333 4,183 6. Hyundai Alcazar 3,168 – 7. Hyundai Verna (-19%) 1,622 2,000 8. Hyundai Santro (-43%) 1,252 2,211 9. Hyundai Tucson (-62%) 48 125 10. Hyundai Kona (-67%) 7 21 11. Hyundai Elantra 0 32

The i20 premium hatch recorded a total of 6,505 units last month as against 8,505 units during the corresponding month in 2021 with a YoY sales decline of 24 per cent. The Hyundai Aura compact sedan competing against Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and Tata Altroz garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 3,333 units against 4,183 units.

This led to a YoY decline of 20 per cent. The South Korean auto major introduced the Alcazar three-row SUV early last year and it competes in the midsize SUV segment. It has been well received amongst customers and last month, a total of 3,168 units were posted. The Hyundai Verna slotted in at seventh with 1,622 units against 2,000 units in Jan 2021.

The midsize sedan managed a de-growth of 19 per cent on a YoY basis while the Santro finished eighth with 1,252 units against 2,211 units. The Tucson finished ninth ahead of Kona and zero units were noted for Elantra. Hyundai is expected to launch facelifted Venue and Creta, all-new Tucson, updated Kona Electric and Ioniq 5 this year.