Hyundai May 2020 Discount Details – Grand i10, i20, Santro, Venue, Creta

Hyundai is offering discounts of up to Rs. 1 lakh in the month of May 2020 as it has resumed operations with a focus to attract new customers

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) released a statement saying that it had rolled out 200 cars on the first day of production restart at its Sriperumbudur plant in Tamil Nadu last Saturday. The South Korean auto major sticks by the social distancing compliance and the framed standard operating procedure to avert the spread.

It is also complying with the guidelines set by the state and central governments while practicing 360-degree safety and sanitization measures in its production base and dealerships. The initial days are definitely crucial as the carmakers will be looking to attract new customers out of their homes and thus a range of discount deals is offered.

The Era variant of the budget Santro hatchback can be had with Rs. 10,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and an additional Rs. 5,000 for corporate customers. The total benefits stand at Rs. 30,000 and it increases to Rs. 40,000 for other variants as they come with Rs. 20,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 for corporate customers.

Hyundai Model Cash Discount May 2020 Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Santro Era Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Santro (Other Variants) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Grand I10 Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Nios Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Elite I20 Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Elantra Rs. 40,000 Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 20,000 Tucson NIL Rs. 25,000 (Corporate Only) Venue NIL Dealer Level Creta NIL Dealer Level Verna NIL Dealer Level

The regular Grand i10 features Rs. 25,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 for corporate customers, taking the total to Rs. 45,000. The third-generation Grand i10 Nios launched last year can be bought with Rs. 10,000 cash discount, Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 for corporate consumers in the month of May 2020.

The Elite i20 B2-segment hatchback received a new rival in the form of Tata Altroz earlier this year and it can now be had with Rs. 15,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 for corporate customers, taking the total up to Rs. 35,000. The Elantra presents itself the most attractive of the lot this month as the discounts are for up to Rs. 1 lakh.

The executive sedan has not been performing well in sales in recent times and it can be said for the entire premium sedan category. The Elantra, which received a facelift last year, comes with Rs. 40,000 cash discount, Rs. 40,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 20,000 for corporate customers this month. The more upmarket Tucson crossover is offered with Rs. 25,000 corporate discount.

No discounts are available for Aura, Venue, Creta, Kona and Verna facelift but medical professionals get added Rs. 3,000 discounts as a gesture of good will.