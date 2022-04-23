Hyundai March 2022 Sales Analysis – Creta, Venue, Alcazar, i10, i20

Hyundai posted 44,600 unit sales in the month of March 2022 as against 52,600 units with a YoY drop of 15.2 per cent

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 44,600 unit sales in the month of March 2022 as against 52,600 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY negative sales growth of 15.2 per cent. The South Korean auto major continued to finish in the second position in the overall manufacturers’ sales table.

Compared to the previous month of February 2022 with 44,050 units, an MoM sales growth of 1.2 per cent was noted. Hyundai recorded a total of 13.9 per cent market share against 16.4 per cent with an MoM drop of 2.5 per cent. The Creta was the most sold Hyundai vehicle last month as 10,532 units were garnered against 12,640 units in March 2021.

This led to a YoY sales decline of 17 per cent while the Grand i10 Nios finished in the second position with 9,687 units against 11,020 units during the same period last year with a YoY decline of 12 per cent. The Venue compact SUV was the third most sold Hyundai model last month as 9,220 units were posted against 10,722 units with a de-growth of 14 per cent.

Hyundai Models (YoY) March 2022 Sales March 2021 Sales 1. Hyundai Creta (-17%) 10,532 12,640 2. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (-12%) 9,687 11,020 3. Hyundai Venue (-14%) 9,220 10,722 4. Hyundai i20 (-48%) 4,693 9,045 5. Hyundai Aura (-6%) 3,775 4,023 6. Hyundai Alcazar 2,502 – 7. Hyundai Santro (15%) 2,494 2,165 8. Hyundai Verna (-43%) 1,586 2,778 9. Hyundai Tucson (-24%) 109 143 10. Hyundai Kona (-82%) 2 11

The i20 premium hatchback finished in the fourth position with 4,693 units against 9,045 units with a YoY decline of 48 per cent while the Aura compact sedan endured a 6 per cent de-growth as 3,775 units were sold against 4,023 units in March 2021. The Alcazar three-row SUV finished sixth ahead of Santro, Verna, Tucson and Kona.

It registered 2,502 unit sales last month and Santro could only manage 2,494 units. The entry-level hatchback posted 15 per cent YoY growth as 2,165 units were recorded during the same period in 2021. The Verna midsize sedan finished in the eighth position with 1,586 units as against 2,778 units with a YoY drop of 43 per cent.

The Hyundai Tucson ended up ninth with 109 units against 143 units with a YoY decline of 24 per cent and the Kona Electric rounded out the table with just 2 units. Hyundai is expected to launch the facelifted Creta and Venue this calendar year while the new-gen Tucson and Ioniq 5 are also said to be in the pipeline.