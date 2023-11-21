Hyundai Launches ‘Samarth’ Initiative To Support People With Disabilities

Hyundai Samarth aims to create a more aware and sensitized society towards people with physical challenges in India

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today inaugurated the ‘Samarth’ initiative for the awareness and enablement of people with disabilities in the country. In line with Hyundai’s global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, it focusses on helping to create a more aware and sensitized society towards people with physical challenges.

It comes on the back of Hyundai understanding the need to create awareness in society towards disabilities as there are over 26.8 million differently-abled people in India. Courtesy of the ‘Samarth’, Hyundai becomes the first automobile company in India to launch an inclusive mobility project at a mass scale.

It will partner with NGOs and media networks to create a mass movement while also aligning Hyundai dealerships and networks to become more inclusive. With technology, partnerships, product innovations and storytelling, ‘Samarth’ aims to turn the world into a level-playing field for all. Speaking on the launch of the initiative, Un Soo Kim, MD & CEO, HMIL said,

“Samarth is a manifestation of this belief. We are pleased to announce the launch of ‘Samarth’ initiative, which is a step towards creating a more aware and inclusive society towards differently abled in India. We aim to cultivate a more equitable and sensitized society for the differently abled and want them to see their true capabilities.”

The South Korean auto major has joined hands with the GoSports Foundation & Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled to provide all-rounded support to people with disability. Hyundai is planning to make its website differently-abled friendly ensuring equal online access for all. Moreover, all dealerships and service centres will become differently-abled friendly for ease of access.

Hyundai has revamped the dealerships to improve the overall customer experience and demonstrate the brand’s dedication to diversity, equality, social responsibility, fostering positive customer relationships and contributing to a more inclusive society. It aims to accomplish 100 per cent of dealerships and workshops to be wheelchair accessible for differently abled by February 2024.

Hyundai is developing and introducing Swivel Seats and accessories with MOBIS in an attempt to enhance the differently abled friendliness. Hyundai and GoSports Foundation are starting an exclusive program to provide holistic support to para-athletes in India and will support athletes in both team sports and individual sports.

HMIF & Samarthanam will support differently-abled individuals with assistive devices and will create a program to utilize blind cricket as a platform in pursuit of the physical and social development of the visually impaired in India. It will support visually impaired cricketers by organising various training camps at the grassroots and national levels. The program will also organise the International Bilateral series for the National Blind cricket team.