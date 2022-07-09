Hyundai Launches Anamorphic 3D Outdoor Activation For New Venue

Hyundai’s industry-first Anamorphic 3D outdoor activation for the new Venue is to create a wider appeal among Gen MZ customers and also showcase its potential through impactful visual imagery

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today unveiled the industry-first ‘Unique Anamorphic 3D outdoor activation’ to experience the newly launched Venue compact SUV at DLF Cyberhub, Gurugram. As part of “Live the Lit Life” concept, the two-month-long activation intends to showcase the new Venue in a clutter-breaking and engaging way and also provide a distinctive positioning.

Speaking of which, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “As a progressive brand, we are delighted to launch this innovative and industry first in India ‘Anamorphic 3D outdoor activation’ to experience the new Hyundai VENUE. This masterpiece is a testament to Hyundai Motor India’s tech prowess bringing dynamic, innovative and immersive content to life through simple yet impactful visual and bolster Hyundai’s connect with Gen MZ.”

The campaign will run for a couple of months and each graphic provides viewers with a glimpse into the world of the prospective customers while also displaying the features of the facelifted Venue. Every visual is said to exemplify a few eye-catching features of the new sub-four-metre SUV.

The anamorphic content is designed and conceptualised to fully immerse customers in a four-minute loop that demonstrates the product design and communication philosophy of the updated model. Hyundai says it is poised to create a visual charm and entice people to visit the setup and be a part of this LIT Extravaganza.

The second-largest carmaker in the country introduced the new Venue a few weeks ago and it carries a starting price of Rs. 7.93 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in an expansive range, the 2022 Venue gets a thoroughly redesigned front fascia and a brand new rear end with an interior boasting new features and technologies.

The updated Hyundai Venue continues to be powered by a 1.2-litre NA MPi four-pot petrol, a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo GDI petrol and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder CRDi diesel engine.