Hyundai Kona EV Vs MG ZS EV Performance Comparison – Video

Check out this drag race between the Hyundai Kona EV and MG ZS EV, where both these cars register some brilliant acceleration times

Electric vehicles are the future of the automobile industry, and in a few years, we might see mainstream EVs in the Indian market as well. As for now, electric cars occupy a niche market space in our country, due to their relatively higher price tags and the lack of infrastructure needed to support EVs. Once we improve the latter, however, consumer preference might quickly shift towards electric vehicles, due to their lower running costs.

Apart from running costs, the biggest advantage of EVs is the instant torque delivery from the electric motors, which gives them brilliant acceleration! Here, we have two EVs with impressive power ratings, pitted against each other – Hyundai Kona EV and MG ZS EV. The video has been uploaded by EVO India, and it begins with a drag race between the two.

The Hyundai Kona EV is rated at a maximum power and torque rating of 134 HP and 395 Nm, while the MG ZS EV has 140 HP and 353 Nm on tap. The MG makes more power on paper, while the Hyundai has much more torque. Theoretically, the Kona EV should have an initial advantage, but it turns out, the ZS EV has much quicker acceleration.

In the second round, the results are the same, with the MG taking the lead right from the start. The Hyundai Kona EV posted a time of 8.34 seconds to reach 100 kmph from a standstill, which is quite impressive. The MG ZS EV, however, took just 7.96 seconds to go from 0-100 kmph! Needless to say, these electric cars have some extremely impressive performance figures.

If you’re wondering if these electric vehicles are any match for an equivalent fossil-fuel-powered vehicle, well, the video has that as well! At the end of the video, the MG ZS EV competes with the new Skoda Superb petrol, which is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI engine, generating 187 HP and 320 Nm, paired to a 7-speed DSG.

Surprisingly, the electric MG manages to win against the Superb as well. The instant torque from the electric motors pushes it quickly into the lead, where it stays till the end of the race. That said, on a longer track, the Superb could’ve gained the lead. Still, this video shows us that electric vehicles are perfectly capable of indulging the enthusiasts, if raw speed is all one needs.