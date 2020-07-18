Hyundai Kona EV Achieves 1 Lakh Sales Milestone Worldwide

The Hyundai Kona EV was launched in the Indian market last year, and is currently priced from Rs 23.75 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

The Hyundai Kona Electric was launched in South Korea in March 2018, and then subsequently introduced in the other parts of the world as well. Now after being on sale for just over two years, Hyundai Motor Company has managed to sell 1 lakh units of the Kona Electric globally by June 30, the Korean carmaker has confirmed.

In a press release, Hyundai also revealed that more than three quarters of the total sales of the Kona Electric came from outside South Korea – the manufacturer’s home country. Electric mobility is a major part of Hyundai Motor Company’s long-term strategy, and by the year 2025, the Korean carmaker aims to achieve the milestone of selling 5,60,000 fully-electric, as well as FCEV cars.

Talking about the Kona Electric, Hyundai Motor India Ltd brought the electric SUV to the Indian market last year, and went on to become the first fully electric SUV in the Indian market. The Kona Electric comes packed with a sole 39.2 kWh battery which has an ARAI-claimed range of 452 km. Hyundai provides a 7.2kW AC wall charger with the car that charges the battery up to 100 per cent in 6 hours and 10 minutes.

The SUV’s electric motor has a maximum power output of 136 PS, while the peak torque output is rated at 395 Nm. The Kona Electric can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 9.7 seconds, before topping out at 155 kmph. It comes with four different drive modes to choose from, namely Eco, Eco+, Comfort and Sport.

The feature list includes all-LED lighting, powered and heated wing mirrors, leather upholstery, ventilated and heated front seats, 10-way power adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, rear AC vents, cruise control, a 7-inch digital MID and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and so on.

Hyundai currently retails the Kona Electric in a single fully loaded variant priced at Rs 23.75 lakh, while the dual-tone version will set you back by Rs 23.94 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).