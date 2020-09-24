Hyundai & Kia Take Top 3 Spots In SUV Sales – Creta, Seltos, Venue

The Hyundai Creta secured the top spot in SUV sales between April – August 2020, while the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Venue took the second and third positions respectively

Hyundai Motor India Ltd along with its sister brand Kia Motors, have been overhauling on launches in the Indian market, especially in SUV segments. While Hyundai launched the Creta this year, Kia recently launched the Sonet sub-4m SUV. It looks like the Korean carmakers have finally cracked the code of success for the Indian market.

From April to August 2020, the Hyundai Creta was the best-selling SUV in the Indian market, with a total of 33,726 units sold. Its cousin Kia Seltos followed behind, with 27,650 units dispatched. No other car in their respective segment came close to these two.

On the other hand, the sub-4m SUV segment was dominated by the Hyundai Venue between April – August 2020, with a total of 20,372 shipped to Indian buyers in the said period. The previous segment-leader Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza secured the second spot in sub-4m SUV sales, with 19,824 units sold in the aforementioned period.

SUV April – August sales (units) Hyundai Creta 33,726 Kia Seltos 27,650 Hyundai Venue 20,372 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 19,824 Tata Nexon 13,169 Mahindra Scorpio 9,749 Mahindra XUV300 8,578 MG Hector 7,294 Ford EcoSport 6,738 Tata Harrier 3,493

Tata managed to sell 13,169 units of the Nexon in the said period, which helped it get the fifth position in terms of SUV sales from April to August 2020. Following the Nexon were the Mahindra Scorpio, Mahindra XUV300, MG Hector, Ford EcoSport and the Tata Harrier, with a total sale of 9,749, 8,578, 7,294, 6,738 and 3,493 units in the aforementioned period respectively.

These numbers go on to highlight the prowess of Hyundai and Kia in SUV segments. It should be noted that Kia launched the Sonet sub-compact SUV earlier this month itself. Hence, the car does not qualify to be a part of this list. However, we believe that the Sonet certainly has what it takes to be around the top of the sales charts.

As of now, Hyundai has three SUVs in its line-up, namely Venue, Creta and Tucson. These three SUVs are spread across the majority of the mass-market SUV segments, and hence, Hyundai is expected to shift its focus towards the premium full-size SUV segment. Hyundai is contemplating bringing the Palisade to the Indian market, which will go on to become the brand’s flagship SUV offering here.