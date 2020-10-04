Hyundai & Kia Sold Almost 40,000 SUVs Last Month In India

Hyundai and its sister brand, Kia, have managed to retail nearly 40,000 units of their combined SUV range, which includes only six products

Crossover SUVs are extremely popular in India, with a majority of buyers preferring these over other types of vehicles, like sedans, hatchbacks, etc. The primary reason for that is the practicality; these SUVs are designed to offer a lot of space and comfort, while still offering rather compact dimensions.

In September 2020, Hyundai and Kia managed to overshadow other SUV manufacturers with their sales volume. The South Korean sister brands had a combined sale figure of 39,253 SUVs in India. Hyundai’s SUV lineup consists of the Venue, Creta, Tucson, and Kona Electric, while Kia only has two SUVs in its range, Sonet and Seltos. The biggest chunk of these sales was brought by the new Creta, which retailed a total of 12,325 units.

As for the Hyundai Venue, it also had a fairly strong sales performance last month, with 8,469 units dispatched. As for the Tucson and Kona EV, these two had quite low sales volumes, at only 85 and 29 units, respectively. Most of these Kona EVs were delivered to Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

Kia Motors enjoyed a lot of success with the Sonet, which sold a whopping 9,266 units in its debut month! At the moment, it surely seems like Kia will have the same success with the new Sonet, as it did with the Seltos. The latter also had fairly strong demand, with 9,079 units sold in September 2020, only a smidge behind its younger sibling.

It will be interesting to see if the Sonet will continue to lead Kia’s sales in the future as well. Even with the market slowdown, both Hyundai and Kia had managed to stay on top of the sales charts, and now, with stability slowly returning, the two brands have only managed to strengthen their presence in the Indian market.

The competition, however, is increasing in the crossover SUV space. Toyota Urban Cruiser has now entered the fray, and Mahindra will soon be launching the XUV300 Sportz. The petrol-powered MG ZS is also expected to arrive next year, alongside the new Mahindra-Ford SUV pair.