Hyundai & Kia Planning Big EV Assault In India – New Details

By 2032, Hyundai aims to launch as many as five electric vehicles; first volume-based EV could hit the market towards the end of next year

Hyundai Motor Group comprising Hyundai and Kia is working on bringing in a host of new electric vehicles to the Indian market. By the middle of this decade, several carmakers are planning to launch their pure EVs based on dedicated skateboard architectures. Hyundai and Kia cannot be left out of the equation as they are looking at domestically manufacturing zero-emission vehicles.

By 2032, Hyundai aims to launch as many as five electric vehicles while Kia announced its intentions to develop an affordable India-specific electric RV (Recreational Vehicle) a while ago and is scheduled for debut in 2025. While no official details have been revealed yet, we do expect it to have a driving range of around 500 km on a single charge and will use a single electric motor setup.

On the back of good reception for the flagship EV6 crossover, Kia could launch the EV9 electric SUV sometime next year locally. The speculations surrounding the arrival of the Kia Niro EV have also existed in the recent past as it has a lot in common with the Hyundai Kona Electric. As for Hyundai, it has already been caught testing an EV prototype under the body of the existing ICE Creta.

Hyundai focusses on reaching 50 lakh passenger vehicle sales by 2030. Amongst the total, 48 per cent volumes will be achieved from its range of SUVs and about 30 per cent from electric vehicles. The second largest car producer in the country could localise the E-GMP platform for use in its future EVs, pertaining to the domestic and global markets.

Sticking by the central government’s electrification vision of having 30 per cent of total vehicle sales from EVs, Hyundai will bring in battery-powered models across different segments. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is already brought into the country and assembled locally while the Ioniq 6 flagship electric sedan was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year.

Hyundai’s research and development division is working closely with Hyundai Motor Group’s Namyang R&D facility in South Korea to bring up India-specific electric vehicles.