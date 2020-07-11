Hyundai June 2020 Sales Analysis – Creta, Kona, i10, i20, Aura, Verna

Hyundai garnered a total of 21,320 units in June 2020 as against 42,007 units with 49 per cent sales de-growth in India

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) sold a total of 21,320 units in June 2020 as against 42,007 units during the same period last year with Year-on-Year negative sales growth of 49 per cent. Compared to the previous month of May 2020, the South Korean auto major recorded a massive growth of 210 per cent.

Every carmaker registered positive sales increase compared to May 2020 as the sales operations only resumed after nearly two months during that period. The Creta was the most sold model within Hyundai’s domestic range last month as 7,207 units were registered against 8,334 units with 14 per cent de-growth.

The Venue, on the other hand, garnered a total of 4,129 units as against 8,763 units in June 2019 with a de-growth of 53 per cent. The third generation Grand i10 Nios hatchback rivalling Maruti Suzuki Swift was responsible for a total of 3,593 units last month as against 6,907 units in June 2019 with 48 per cent volume decline.

Model (+/-%) June 2020 Sales June 2019 Sales Hyundai Creta (-14%) 7,207 8,334 Hyundai Venue (-53%) 4,129 8,763 Hyundai Nios (-48%) 3,593 6,907 Hyundai Elite I20 (-71%) 2,718 9,271 Hyundai Santro (-63%) 1,513 4,141 Hyundai Verna (-52%) 1,083 2,271 Hyundai Aura (-53%) 1,016 2,172 Hyundai Tucson (-52%) 30 63 Hyundai Kona 16 25 Hyundai Elantra (-75%) 15 60

The Elite i20 finished as the fourth most sold Hyundai model last month as 2,718 units were recorded against 9,271 units during the corresponding period in 2019. The third-generation Elite i20 will be introduced in the coming months and it will boast of a redesigned exterior and interior alongside the addition of new features.

It is expected to further improve the sales figures of the popular B2-segment hatchback. The Santro posted 1,513 cumulative sales as against 4,141 units during the same period in 2019 with 63 per cent decline. The Verna facelift ended up as the highest sold C-segment sedan, as 1,083 units were retailed against 2,271 units with 52 per cent de-growth.

The Aura compact sedan ended up posting 1,016 units as against 2,172 units with 53 per cent sales decrease. The Tucson finished in eighth position ahead of Kona electric SUV and Elantra in ninth and tenth positions respectively. The BSVI diesel version of the Elantra went on sale only recently. The facelifted Tucson is also expected to arrive in the coming months.