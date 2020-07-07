Hyundai is offering discounts of up to Rs. 60,000 in the month of July 2020 as the regular Grand i10 is the most benefitted

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) had a decent outing in the month of June 2020 as it continued to be positioned second behind Maruti Suzuki in the sales charts. To increase the volume sales, the brand has been offering attractive discounts this month as well. The South Korean auto major is selling its cars with cash discount, exchange bonus and corporate discount.

The Santro is the brand’s entry-level model currently on sale and the Era variant comes with Rs. 15,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount – taking the total up to Rs. 35,000. It is worth noting that all other variants of the hatchback are retailed with better discounts.

The cash discount stands at Rs. 25,000 while the exchange bonus is at Rs. 15,000 and the corporate discount comes at Rs. 5,000 – taking the grand total up to Rs. 45,000 for the Santro hatchback. The regular Grand i10 that competes against Maruti Suzuki Swift primarily is offered with good deal of discounts as well in July 2020.

Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Hyundai Santro Era Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Santro (Other Variants) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Rs. 40,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Nios Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Elite i20 Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Aura NIL Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000

The cash discount is the highest of the lot for this month as Rs. 40,000 makes the offering highly attractive while the exchange bonus stands at Rs. 15,000 and the corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. Thus, the Grand i10 can be bought with up to Rs. 60,000 total discounts. The third generation Grand i10 Nios is retailed with appreciable offers too.

Launched last year, the comprehensively upgraded Grand i10 Nios has been well received among the Indian customers and is sold with Rs. 10,000 cash discount, Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount. The Elite i20, on the other hand, gets Rs. 15,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount.

Thus, the total stands at Rs. 35,000 and a brand new generation is awaited in the coming months. Hyundai’s latest launch in the domestic market was the Aura compact sedan that went on sale earlier this year. While it does not get any cash discount, the exchange bonus and corporate discount stand at Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 5,000 respectively.