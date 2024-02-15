Hyundai January 2024 Sales Analysis – Creta, Venue, Exter, i10, i20

In January 2024, Hyundai garnered 57,115 unit sales as against 50,106 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 14 per cent

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) posted a domestic tally of 57,115 units in January 2024 as against 50,106 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales increase of 14 per cent. The South Korean auto major finished second in the overall manufacturers’ sales standings with a market share of 14.5 per cent.

Compared to the previous month of December 2023 with 42,750 units, a MoM sales surge of 33.6 per cent was noted. The Hyundai Creta continued to finish on top of the volume charts with a total of 13,212 units as against 15,037 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY drop of 12 per cent.

The arrival of the heavily updated Creta should help in increasing its sales numbers in the coming months. The Venue compact SUV registered a total of 11,831 units as against 10,738 units in January 2023 with a YoY growth of 10 per cent. The Hyundai Exter recorded 8,229 units to finish third ahead of i20 and Grand i10 Nios.

Hyundai Cars (YoY) Sales In January 2024 Sales In January 2023 1. Hyundai Creta (-12%) 13,212 15,037 2. Hyundai Venue (10%) 11,831 10,738 3. Hyundai Exter 8,229 – 4. Hyundai i20 (-13%) 7,083 8,185 5. Hyundai i10 (-22%) 6,865 8,760 6. Hyundai Aura (19%) 5,516 4,634 7. Hyundai Verna (118%) 2,172 995 8. Hyundai Alcazar (19%) 1,827 1,537 9. Hyundai Tucson (2%) 183 180 10. Hyundai Kona EV (155%) 102 40 11. Hyundai Ioniq 5 (%) 95 –

The i20 premium hatchback posted 7,083 units as against 8,185 units with a YoY decline of 13 per cent while the i10 compact hatch finished fifth with 6,865 units and a negative growth of 22 per cent. The Aura came in sixth with 5,516 units as against 4,634 units with a YoY positive sales increase of 19 per cent in India.

The Hyundai Verna finished in the seventh position with 2,172 units as against 995 units with a YoY growth of 118 per cent. The Alcazar three-row SUV ended up eighth with 1,827 units against 1,537 units with a YoY growth of 19 per cent. The Tucson, Kona Electric and Ioniq 5 covered the remaining three positions last month.

Next up, Hyundai is expected to launch the facelifted Alcazar in India and it will likely be followed by the updated Tucson. The electric version of the Creta is also under development and it will likely debut later this year or in early 2025.