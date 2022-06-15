Hyundai Ioniq 6 Teased For The First Time, Debut Later This Year

The upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 6 will be the brand’s next dedicated EV, expected to debut in the coming months

South Korean car giant Hyundai is planning to expand its Ioniq EV range, and the next model to arrive will be the Ioniq 6 electric sedan. The automaker has released the first teaser for this upcoming EV. The teaser video doesn’t show the vehicle itself, but it does hint at the “electrified streamliner” design theme.

Thanks to spy pictures, we do know what the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 6 would look like. The electric sedan will have a streamlined, coupe-like exterior design. The test mules also had rounded headlights, sleek alloy wheels, and a fairly large greenhouse area. The overall design seems inspired by the Prophecy EV concept, which was unveiled back in 2020.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 will be based on the E-GMP architecture, which also underpins Ioniq 5, along with Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60. As per speculations, the powertrain of Ioniq 6 will consist of a 77.4 kWh battery pack, which is also offered on the other E-GMP vehicles. It will be available with a choice between a single-motor (RWD) and dual-motor (AWD) configuration.

The interior of the forthcoming Hyundai Ioniq 6 is yet to be spotted. We expect the overall design to have plenty of similarities with Ioniq 5, including a panoramic dual-screen setup on the dash – consisting of a digital instrument console and a large touchscreen infotainment system, sitting together in a joint housing. We also expect an augmented reality head-up display, side rearview cameras, etc., to be offered.

Safety will likely take the top priority, with multiple airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, 360-degree parking camera, along with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like collision avoidance assist (forward-collision, blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic monitor, reverse parking monitor), lane-keep assist, smart cruise control (with stop & go function), remote smart parking assist, etc.

Hyundai has not announced a debut window for Ioniq 6, but as per reports, it could be unveiled in the coming months. It will likely go on sale in its home market before the end of this year. Hyundai Ioniq 6 is expected to launch in India as well, likely sometime in 2023.