Hyundai Ioniq 5 Unveiled With Nearly 500 Km Range; 0-100 In 5.2 Seconds

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the first model based on the E-GMP dedicated EV platform and it will go on sale later this year globally

Paying tribute to the 1975 Hyundai Pony, the Ioniq has been revealed in its production form today. The Ioniq kick started the trend for Hyundai with multiple powertrain options including hybrid and all-electric in a solo range, and the brand is switching to the E-GMP dedicated EV platform for its future models and the Ioniq 5 is the first in the long list of EVs.

The Ioniq 5 is the production version of the 45 Concept showcased at 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. It stays true to the 45 Concept in more ways than one with a clean profile, pop-out door handles, raked front windshield with black roof, sleek LED headlamp cluster, minimalistic character lines, 20-inch alloy wheels (biggest on a Hyundai EV), charging ports on both sides, clamshell shaped bonnet, etc.

The rear has an edgy bootlid, integrated roof spoiler and horizontal LED taillamps housed in black trim. It measures 4,635 mm long, 1,890 mm wide, and stands 1,605 mm tall with a massive wheelbase length of 3,000 mm. On the inside, the all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 does look futuristic with a sliding front centre console, generous cabin space, and trunk capacity of 531 litres that can be increased to 1,600 litres.

It also boasts twin 12-inch screens and a gear selector placed behind the steering wheel. Courtesy of the E-GMP architecture, it has a flat floor as the interior room is not consumed and a trunk up front (57 litres in RWD and 24 litres in AWD). Offered in multiple configurations, the entry-level trim has a solo electric motor mounted at the rear and all the variants have a top speed of 185 kmph.

With a 58 kWh battery pack and a single motor setup, the Ioniq 5 makes 168 hp and 350 Nm, and it can do 0-100 kmph in 8.5 seconds. In the AWD trim with the added 161 hp capable rear motor, the combined power output stands at 232 hp and 605 Nm, and it can do 0-100 kmph in 6.1 seconds. With the bigger 72.6 kWh and a rear-wheel-drive inducing motor, 215 hp is produced along with 350 Nm.

This model can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 7.4 seconds. The range-topping Hyundai Ioniq 5 with the larger battery pack and all-wheel-drive system, the combined output is at 302 hp and 605 Nm, and it helps in doing 0-100 kmph in just 5.2 seconds. Using a 350 kW charger and 800 V capability, the battery replenishes from 10 to 80 per cent in 18 minutes.

The South Korean auto major also says that five minutes of charging is all needed to have a range of 100 km on the WLTP cycle. The RWD version with the larger battery pack can do 480 km on a single charge. The Ioniq 5 can be used to charge electrical equipment and it supplies up to 3.6 kW power. The first model out of the Ioniq sub-brand goes on sale later this year in the international markets.