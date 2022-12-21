Hyundai Ioniq 5 To Revolutionise Premium EV Segment In India

Using the V2L feature in the Ioniq 5, Hyundai illuminated the iconic ‘Gate Way of India’ in a one-of-a-kind demonstration yesterday; bookings open for Rs. 1 lakh

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced the commencement of bookings for the Ioniq 5 in the domestic market on December 21, 2022. The EV will be the South Korean brand’s first BEV to be introduced on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) exclusively developed for next-gen battery electric vehicles.

Showcasing the unique Vehicle to load (V2L) capability of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the brand announced the bookings open date for the BEV SUV at a one-of-a-kind event in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Using the V2L feature in the upcoming EV, Hyundai illuminated the historic ‘Gateway of India’ on the evening of December 20, 2022.

The introduction of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 resonates with the company leading the charge towards the electrification of Future Mobility in India. It has been developed on E-GMP with modularity, performance, reliability and usability in mind and thus appealing to new-age sustainable customers. In addition, the innovative and versatile interior is spacious.

It features the application of eco-friendly materials across various touchpoints and the ultra-fast charging capability enables it to reach 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes courtesy of a 350 kW DC charger. Moreover, innovative solutions such as Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Hyundai SmartSense (Level 2 ADAS) have made it an undeniable success in the global markets.

With the design emerging from the iconic Hyundai Pony, the Ioniq 5 has been engineered to deliver a superlative e-mobility experience and the ground-up build delivers the next level of smart mobility experiences to ensure the highest level of safety and convenience. Based on the “Sensuous Sportiness” design philosophy, the Ioniq 5 blends modernity with retro styling elements in a futuristic package.

The exterior comprises clean and sharp lines featuring contours that give a definite SUV silhouette. With precisely modelled surfaces and shapes, the front fascia comes with Parametric Pixel LED Headlamps which reflect the unique pixel signature, front bumper with a skid plate showcasing planar symmetry, diagonal creases, a clamshell hood featuring a smooth and seamless design, Active air flap (AAF) for improved aero, etc.

Other visual highlights are Z-shaped side character lines that exude elegance, 20-inch parametric pixel design alloy wheels, auto flush door handles that automatically pop out when the driver is in close proximity, parametric pixel LED tail lamps housed in between the IONIQ 5 emblem and rear spoiler with LED high mount stop lamp.

The upmarket interior offers customers a unique third space experience forming their home away from home with a spacious cabin and the Dark pebble grey interior theme adds a touch of premium yet bespoke experience. It boasts eco-processed leather seat upholstery, soft-touch materials on the dashboard and door trims, pixel design on the armrest, seat upholstery and steering wheel, and a magnetic dashboard.

The equipment list comprises Bose audio system, ambient sounds of nature, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech with remote services, location-based services, voice assistant, vehicle diagnostics, and features pertaining to safety and security. As for the performance, a 72.6 kWh battery pack with high-density battery cells will be utilised.

The compact battery pack is mounted between the front and rear wheel axles. The Ioniq 5 is claimed to have a driving range of 631 km on a single charge and is capable of producing 217 PS and 350 Nm thanks to a permanent magnet synchronous motor. Some of the mechanical highlights are smart regeneration, rear multi-link suspension and an integrated drive axle for improved handling.

The E-GMP skateboard platform ensures a flat floor and the slim cockpit design is made possible by relocating the HVAC components to the engine bay area, sliding centre console, sliding glove box and a front bootspace capacity of 57 litres. Hyundai has confirmed that multiple charging systems with 400V and 800V multi-charging will be available to reduce waiting times at charging stations as both 800V ultra-rapid and 400V rapid chargers can be used.

The V2L function can supply up to 3.6 kW of power and the V2L port is located under the second-row seats. Another V2L port is located at the charging port on the vehicle’s exterior. Using a converter, customers can power high-power electric equipment like laptops, phones and other devices. Customers can also use V2L outside after securing a connector in the charging outlet and can charge powering electronic appliances and gadgets like bicycles, e-scooters, camping equipment, etc.