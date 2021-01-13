Hyundai IONIQ 5 Teased In A Series Of Videos, Debut Next Month

Hyundai IONIQ 5 will be the first car based on the E-GMP platform, and the said architecture is capable of over 500 km range

Hyundai Motor Group unveiled its new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), a dedicated battery electric vehicle platform with much anticipation, and this year, the Korean car manufacturer is all set to debut the first offering based on the new architecture, namely the Hyundai IONIQ 5.

Ahead of its debut in production form next month, Hyundai has released teaser images of the electric vehicle. The teaser images reveal a design that is different than any other car in Hyundai’s portfolio. While Hyundai has decided to keep details of the EV under wraps foe now, it has been revealed that the crossover features pixel-inspired headlights which are “suggestive of the digital technology within.”

Hyundai also said the model will be their first to feature a clamshell hood that spans the entire width of the car, “thus minimizing panel gaps and creating a clean and high-tech overall look.” The car also gets a fully enclosed front grille and digital side mirrors. Other visual features like contrasting body cladding, sleek tail lamps and aerodynamically optimized wheels can also be seen.

While specs aren’t revealed as of yet, Hyundai has released a handful of teaser videos which highlight the IONIQ 5’s capability. Three videos promote its Vehicle to Load technology, which enables the IONIQ 5 to function as a 110/220V power supply, which will help owners to power any electrical appliance, anywhere.

Another video highlights IONIQ 5’s ‘ultra-fast’ charging capability. The video shows that a five minute charge is enough for the crossover to travel more than 100 km on the WLTP cycle. According to Hyundai Austria’s blunder of posting the official specs of IONIQ 5 on its website last year, a combined power output of 313 PS is expected, along with an all-wheel drive setup.

According to Hyundai, an EV built on the E-GMP is capable of a maximum range of over 500 km with a fully charged battery, as per the WLTP test cycle. The company also said that the E-GMP is superior to its other platforms since it has been designed exclusively for battery-powered vehicles unlike the others that were engineered predominantly to accommodate internal combustion engines.