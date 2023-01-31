Hyundai Ioniq 5 Should Be Your First Luxury EV – Here’s Why

Hyundai Ioniq 5 boasts a futuristic yet appealing retro design, an upscale interior and a modern and advanced equipment list

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) opened bookings for the Ioniq 5 last month and its official ex-showroom price of Rs. 44.95 lakh certainly undercuts the competition by a big margin. This flagship electric vehicle, with its retro design blended with modern elements, stands out above the rest due to a number of factors as we have explained why the Ioniq 5 should be your first upmarket EV.

The Ioniq 5 embodies Hyundai’s “Sensuous Sportiness” philosophy while the luxurious interior creates a unique third-space feel, enhanced by the sophisticated Dark Pebble Grey theme for a personalized and premium touch. The cutting-edge cabin features a flat floor, a slim cockpit design, a sliding centre console and glove box, and a spacious front trunk with 51 litres of storage for added functionality.

The zero-emission vehicle also supports a variety of charging systems – 400-volt and 800-volt – as they bring down the charging times by a huge margin. Another highlighting feature of the Ioniq 5 is the V2L tech that can supply up to 3.6 kW of power. The necessary port is located under the second-row seats and the one more is positioned outside.

The charming exterior design does echo Hyundai’s futuristic appeal with its latest line of products. In addition to an extensive list of safety features, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 boasts Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology. It is powered by a 72.6 kWh battery placed between the front and rear axles and a high-performance electric motor that delivers 217 PS and 350 Nm of torque.

This setup delivers an impressive claimed driving range of 631 km on a single charge for sporty performance. Thanks to the E-GMP skateboard platform with a long wheelbase, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 offers appreciable levels of space and the use of environmentally friendly materials throughout the cabin can be clearly seen.

Combined with its strong performance and the ability to charge from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes with a 350 kW DC charger, it strikes the perfect balance between futuristic appeal with sportiness and practicality. The features list is also loaded to the brim with the presence of a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with over 60 connectivity options and a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument console.