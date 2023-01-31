Hyundai Ioniq 5 Should Be Your First Luxury EV – Here’s Why

Surendhar M
hyundai ioniq 5 india-6

Hyundai Ioniq 5 boasts a futuristic yet appealing retro design, an upscale interior and a modern and advanced equipment list

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) opened bookings for the Ioniq 5 last month and its official ex-showroom price of Rs. 44.95 lakh certainly undercuts the competition by a big margin. This flagship electric vehicle, with its retro design blended with modern elements, stands out above the rest due to a number of factors as we have explained why the Ioniq 5 should be your first upmarket EV.

The Ioniq 5 embodies Hyundai’s “Sensuous Sportiness” philosophy while the luxurious interior creates a unique third-space feel, enhanced by the sophisticated Dark Pebble Grey theme for a personalized and premium touch. The cutting-edge cabin features a flat floor, a slim cockpit design, a sliding centre console and glove box, and a spacious front trunk with 51 litres of storage for added functionality.

The zero-emission vehicle also supports a variety of charging systems – 400-volt and 800-volt – as they bring down the charging times by a huge margin. Another highlighting feature of the Ioniq 5 is the V2L tech that can supply up to 3.6 kW of power. The necessary port is located under the second-row seats and the one more is positioned outside.

hyundai ioniq 5 india-5

The charming exterior design does echo Hyundai’s futuristic appeal with its latest line of products. In addition to an extensive list of safety features, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 boasts Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology. It is powered by a 72.6 kWh battery placed between the front and rear axles and a high-performance electric motor that delivers 217 PS and 350 Nm of torque.

This setup delivers an impressive claimed driving range of 631 km on a single charge for sporty performance. Thanks to the E-GMP skateboard platform with a long wheelbase, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 offers appreciable levels of space and the use of environmentally friendly materials throughout the cabin can be clearly seen.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 ADAS

Combined with its strong performance and the ability to charge from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes with a 350 kW DC charger, it strikes the perfect balance between futuristic appeal with sportiness and practicality. The features list is also loaded to the brim with the presence of a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with over 60 connectivity options and a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument console.