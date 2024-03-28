Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Is The 2024 World Performance Car Of The Year

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N blends the standard Ioniq 5’s E-GMP platform with the N performance division’s motorsport expertise

Hyundai Motor Company has once again demonstrated its dominance at the World Car Awards, securing the title of 2024 World Performance Car with the Ioniq 5 N high-performance electric vehicle. This achievement underscores Hyundai’s exceptional track record, marking the fourth significant win for the Hyundai Ioniq 5 lineup at the World Car Awards within the past three years.

Introduced in July 2023, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N has been well received by customers globally as it is the performance-spec iteration of the popular Ioniq 5. It is worth noting that the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 were triple award winners at the World Car Awards in 2022 and 2023 respectively in a consecutive manner (World Car, World EV and World Car Design). Commenting on the achievement, Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor Company, said:

“We are thrilled and honored to receive the prestigious World Performance Car award for our IONIQ 5 N. This recognition is a testament to Hyundai’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of electric performance and innovation. It is truly gratifying to see our efforts rewarded with a total of seven World Car Awards titles in the last three years.”

The World Car Awards revealed this year’s winners during a ceremony held at the 2024 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS). The World Car Awards is an annual event where 100 international jurors from 29 countries evaluate and vote on a selection of eligible vehicles after test-driving them. Hyundai Motor’s multitude of nominations highlights its increasing prominence on the global stage and reinforces its legacy of achievements at the World Car Awards.

The Ioniq 5 N blends the standard Ioniq 5’s E-GMP platform with the N performance division’s motorsport expertise. It further solidified its reputation by winning Top Gear’s 2023 Car of the Year Award and setting the fastest electric SUV lap time at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, as recognised by Germany’s ‘Sport Auto’.

The Ioniq 5 N gets a host of cosmetic updates and N-specific touches to differentiate itself from the regular model and it has a claimed range of up to 448 km on a single charge.