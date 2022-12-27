Hyundai Ioniq 5 Is The Epitome Of Futuristic Design Trend

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is based on the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy and traces back its roots to the iconic Pony car

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has commenced bookings for the Ioniq 5 flagship electric vehicle in the domestic market for an initial token of Rs. 1 lakh. The 2022 World Car of the Year is expected to be priced just below Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will undercut the Kia EV6. One of the key reasons for its success globally is undoubtedly the design.

The EV has been developed on the dedicated E-GMP skateboard architecture that has been created with modularity, performance, reliability and usability in India and more importantly, the flat floor enables a spacious cabin. Thus, the Ioniq 5 will be practical, modern and fun as it will appeal to a distinct set of new-age buyers.

Based on a progressive and futuristic design that begs to defy convention, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 traces its roots back to the iconic Hyundai Pony. Created along the lines of Hyundai’s “Sensuous Sportiness” design philosophy followed across the globe, it is a blend of retro elements infused with a modern construction into a futuristic package.

The exterior design is largely characterised by clean and sharp lines with contours that give a definite SUV silhouette, yet in a sporty avatar. In addition to the precisely modelled surfaces and shapes, the Ioniq 5 has its front fascia defined by the distinctive Parametric Pixel LED headlamps reflecting the unique pixel signature.

The front bumper with a skid plate showcases planar symmetry while diagonal creases provide a rich interpretation of the styling language followed. The clamshell hood comes with a smooth and seamless design, bolstering the minimalistic yet upmarket appeal. It also gets an Active air flap (AAF) for improved aero.

The side design dynamically unites the side and rear profiles representing the unique figure of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 with elegant Z-shaped side character lines. The 20-inch parametric pixel design alloy wheels present a refreshing take on Parametric pixel geometry with an aero-focused design. The auto flush door handles automatically pop out when the driver is in close proximity as well.

The parametric pixel design is further taken advantage of through to the rear with parametric pixel LED tail lamps and the Ioniq 5 emblem is positioned between them. The rear spoiler with LED high-mount stop lamp adds athletic sensibilities while improving the EV’s aerodynamics. The long wheelbase of 3 metres gives it an undeniable road presence.

The futuristic interior with less use of physical buttons follows sustainable technology and the bespoke experience is ensured by the Dark pebble grey interior theme. It also features eco-processed leather seat upholstery, soft-touch materials on dashboard and door trims, Pixel design on the armrest, seat upholstery and steering wheel, magnetic dashboard, bio paint, eco-friendly fabric and 100% recyclable paperette from HDPE.

Besides the strong performance capability, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 enables ultra-fast charging capability of 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350 kW DC fast charger and innovative Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) solutions.

The South Korean auto major will also offer Level 2 ADAS and the 72.6 kWh battery pack allows for an ARAI-certified driving range of 631 km on a single charge.