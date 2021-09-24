Hyundai Ioniq 5 And Kia EV6 To Launch Next Year In India – Report

Hyundai and Kia are working on mass-market electric SUVs with real-world range of around 220 km for launch in 2024 reportedly

Hyundai Motor Group is aiming to stop selling IC engined vehicles in Europe starting from 2035. The South Korean auto major targets its range of zero-emission vehicles to account for 80 per cent of the global sales By 2040 before achieving carbon neutrality By 2045. Both Hyundai and Kia sell the Ioniq 5 and EV6 based on the first-ever dedicated E-GMP electric vehicle architecture as well.

They are reportedly planning to launch a number of new eco-friendly vehicles in India in the coming years. As many as six models are in the pipeline including global EVs such as Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, new Kia e-Niro, and facelifted Hyundai Kona Electric. They are also working on country-specific mass-market electric vehicles pertaining to Indian consumers.

Hyundai and Kia will take advantage of the E-GMP platform by bringing in the Ioniq 5 and EV6 respectively next year via the CBU route. The Ioniq 5 has a styling harking back to the past while the EV6 is more modern. The former is slightly longer with a more spacious cabin courtesy of the moveable centre console and adjustable front seats that almost flat recline.

Amidst sharing the architecture, the pair has a unique exterior and interior each as the EV6 boasts of a low slung stance with a peculiar ducktail spoiler. They are tech loaded with features such as AI-based HUD and twin infotainment screens. The base EV6 and Ioniq 5 use a 58 kWh battery pack producing 170 hp and 350 Nm and can do 0-100 kmph in 8.5 seconds.

The larger battery pack enables up to 321 hp and 605 Nm of peak torque, and the zero to 100 kmph dash is achieved in 5.2 seconds. The Ioniq 5 offers up to 481 km driving range on the WLTP cycle while the EV6 comes with a 510 km range. The GT version of the EV6 will arrive next year with 585 hp and 740 Nm. Hyundai Motor Group’s third EV for 2022 will reportedly be the updated Kona.

The volume-focused EVs from both brands could target the same space ruled by Tata Nexon EV in the sub Rs. 15 lakh price bracket according to the report. They will adopt SUV body style and have high ground clearance with a real-world range of 200 to 220 km. Expect the heavily localised electric SUVs’ launch to happen sometime in 2024.