Hyundai Introduces Online Car Sales Platform With Sales Assistance

Hyundai ‘Click to Buy’ online platform integrates more 500 dealerships enabling an easy to purchase option with preferred delivery choice, faster loan approval and other benefits

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced a new initiative to make the buying processes easy for descending customers. The second-largest carmaker in the country has officially revealed a new online platform called ‘Click to Buy’. It is incorporated over 500 dealerships covering the length and breadth of the country.

The South Korean auto major says the end-to-end solution will provide “seamless, convenient and safe retail experience” for the buyers. The online platform enables easy-to-use and transparent ways to purchase Hyundai-badged vehicles. It had introduced a pilot project currently with select few dealers in Delhi-NCR region back in January 2020.

The pilot phase of the ‘Click of Pay’ has now been expanded to cover the entire nation as all Hyundai models present in the domestic portfolio including the recently launched second-generation Creta and the facelifted Verna. They are available on ‘Clock to Buy’ web portal that is framed to act as a new sales channel for the Hyundai dealer network.

It works in a way that the online platform is connected in real time with all the showrooms across India to provide convenience and address the needs of the new age digital customers. SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited said new-age customers have inclined heavily towards purchasing products online over the last decade.

And thus the ‘Click to Buy’ platform is in response to the tech-savvy customers offering a transparent and easy way of purchase. It is hoped to create additional opportunities for remote interaction with customers and facilitate sales even during periods when customers could not visit showrooms – the existing scenario is the prime example.

The customers need to navigate through the ‘Click to Buy’ website and register their interest at the portal. It will be followed by choosing their required Hyundai models and configure them with select exterior and interior choices. It also enables financing options and help in faster loan approval.

The user can have the option of personalised assistant during the purchase cycle and customer can get in touch with the allocated sales representative at any stage during the purchase. They can even choose between picking up delivery from their preferred showrooms or the vehicle can be delivered directly to their homes.

Moreover, ‘Hyundai on WhatsApp’ provides updates to customer during the entirety of the vehicle service (from online service booking to post service feedback) besides a Hyundai Care Application for navigating through Book a Service, 360° View of Car, Book a Car, Request for Test Drive, monthly offer updates, etc.