Hyundai India Now Has 5 SUVs In Portfolio – Petrol, Diesel, Electric

Hyundai has been enjoying a lot of success in the Indian market, thanks largely to its range of SUVs, which currently consists of five models

With the launch of the new Alcazar, Hyundai now has a total of five SUVs in its lineup in the Indian market. The other four SUVs in the manufacturer’s portfolio include Venue, Creta, Tucson, and Kona EV. With these models, Hyundai offers plenty of powertrain options as well, including petrol, diesel, and even electric, which has helped it establish a large customer base in our country

Hyundai Venue is the most affordable SUV in the brand’s range, but it still comes loaded with plenty of premium features, like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, wireless phone charger, cruise control, keyless entry and go, smart sunroof, etc. It gets three engine options, including a 1.2L NA petrol, a 1.0L turbo-petrol, a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit, with different transmission options.

Hyundai Creta is the highest-selling SUV in the Indian market, thanks mainly to its large list of features. It gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7.0-inch digital instrument console, smart panoramic sunroof, e-parking brake with auto hold, connected car tech, etc. It also gets three engine options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol, a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel – with multiple transmission choices.

The newly-launched Hyundai Alcazar is essentially a long-wheelbase version of the Creta, with plenty of changes to differentiate the two. It offers three rows of seating, with both 6-seater and 7-seater options on offer. The Alcazar has a lot of features and equipment available, even on the base trim, and is available with two engine options – a 2.0L NA petrol and a 1.5L turbo-diesel – both offered with a choice between a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.

In India, Hyundai doesn’t offer the new-generation Tucson. Instead, we get an updated version of the old-gen model. The India-spec Hyundai Tucson has impressive space and comfort on offer, but it’s a little light in the equipment department, especially when compared to the other SUVs in the manufacturer’s lineup. It can be had with a 2.0L NA petrol or a 2.0L turbo-diesel engine, paired with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.

The Kona EV is the only electric vehicle in Hyundai India’s arsenal at the moment. It comes with a 39.2 kWh Li-ion battery pack, paired with a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor rated at 136 PS. The electric SUV has undergone a midlife facelift internationally, and we expect the updated model to make its way to India in the near future.

Hyundai will likely add more SUVs to its range soon, including a new micro-SUV that is currently in development. Codenamed AX1, this new model is expected to go on sale in international markets later this year, and its India launch is expected to happen sometime during the next year.