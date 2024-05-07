Hyundai India Launches Season 4 Of Hyundai Explorers Adventure

Hyundai Explorers Adventure is back for the fourth season and is exclusive to Hyundai SUV owners; the series of drives will encompass a variety of terrains and destinations across India

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced the launch of the fourth season of its Hyundai SUV owner’s drive known as the ‘Hyundai Explorers Adventure’. Through a series of 14 curated drives spanning three seasons, Hyundai has introduced the thrill of exploration to over 250 Hyundai SUV owner families and more than 650 individuals across India.

These drives have allowed participants to experience adventure and camaraderie and underscores the brand’s focus on creating memorable experiences that bring together Hyundai owners from various parts of the country, promoting a spirit of exploration and shared enthusiasm for Hyundai’s popular SUVs.

Since its launch in 2021, the Hyundai Explorers Adventure has transformed travel from simple transportation into thrilling journeys and memorable escapades. Created to provide a unique driving experience for Hyundai SUV owners, the program allows participants to explore India’s vast and varied landscapes with a sense of adventure.

Speaking about season 4 of Hyundai Explorers Adventure, Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India, said, “We are thrilled to embark on this journey of exploration with our valued customers, reaffirming Hyundai’s position as a pioneer in the SUV segment. Through this initiative, we aim to offer our customers an adventure filled drive with unforgettable memories, enriching experiences and a chance to ‘Live The SUV Life’ with our range of leading SUVs.”

This time around the journey will encompass a variety of terrains and destinations from the lush forests of Jim Corbett and the historic sites of Gwalior and Agra to the snowy landscapes of Gulmarg and Leh. Other locations include Cherrapunji, Pench, Chikkamangaluru, Munnar, Narkanda, Manali and Leh.

The Hyundai Explorers Adventure has made a significant impact online, accumulating over 8 million views and engagements across social media platforms. Hyundai SUV owners can visit https://hyundaiexplorers.com/register and register for the upcoming drives of Season 4 of Hyundai Explorers Adventure. Hyundai currently sells a range of SUVs in India across different price ranges such as the Exter, Venue, Creta, Alcazar and Tucson.