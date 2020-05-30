Hyundai India Exports More Than 5,000 Cars This Month – Santro To Creta

Following the resumption of operations on May 8, Hyundai has exported more than 5,000 units of its cars to foreign markets this month

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) achieved a significant milestone with its cumulative exports crossing ten lakh mark back in 2010 as it became the first manufacturer to reach this feat in a record time of just over a decade. HMIL commenced the export of cars from India in 1999 when it shipped a batch of 20 Santro’s to Nepal and it continued to utilize the local manufacturing prowess since then.

It reached the one lakh export milestone in four years and ten months while the five lakh mark was achieved within the next four years. Over 6.7 lakh passenger vehicles were exported from India in FY2019-20 and in the top ten chart, Hyundai had three models: Verna, Creta and Grand i10. Xcent, Elite i20, Venue and Santro are the other models garnering significant export numbers for the brand.

The South Korean auto major has today announced to have reinforced its commitment to support the ‘Make in India’ vision as more than 5,000 cars were exported from its production facility in Sriperumbudur in May 2020 despite the difficulties faced in recent times. The company says the export figures stand in testament with the Indian Government’s vision of ‘self reliant’ India.

Following the muted industry running for a couple of months due to the obvious dismal social and economic conditions, Hyundai commenced product at its plant in Tamil Nadu on May 8 and exporting more than 5,000 units to overseas market is certainly a proud feat for the brand. Since its inception, Hyundai became the first manufacturer to roll out fastest three million made-in-India cars for export markets.

S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said: “We began our export operations in India in 1999 with an objective to propagate ‘Make in India – Made for the World’. In line with our global strategy, we have now exported more than 3 Million vehicles to 88 countries which reaffirm our commitment to the country.”

He further added: “We have once again made a humble beginning towards normalcy by exporting more than 5,000 units in May 2020. This is a testimony of Hyundai’s resilient efforts towards localization and to accentuate economic recovery. Drawing strength from Hyundai’s vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ we will continue to offer all-round premium experience to our customers through our quality products, both in India and global markets”.

Last year, Hyundai shipped a total of 1,81,200 units with 792 customized variants based on specific requirements of the export countries. It has an export market share of 26 per cent in CY2019 and is currently exporting ten models to 88 countries in four different continents – 33 in South America, 28 in Africa, 26 in Asia Pacific and one European country.

Hyundai’s recent volume-based market products such as the Venue, second generation Creta and third-gen Grand i10 Nios will help in the brand’s export motto while the new Elite i20 is also arriving later this year.