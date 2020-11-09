Hyundai i20 Vs Rivals – Price & Specifications Comparison

The Hyundai i20 has been one of the best-selling premium hatchbacks in the Indian market for a long time, and the new-gen model aims to carry over the legacy

Hyundai launched the new-gen version of the i20 in the Indian market on November 5, 2020, and the car retains its rivalry with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo as well as the Toyota Glanza. The new-gen version of the car comes with three different powertrains, and the prices of the hatch have been updated as well.

The premium hatch space has been revamped with the introduction of the new-gen i20, and hence, we have put together a complete price list, and also listed the specifications of all the cars in the said segment in the table below –

Car Engine Specs Price Range* Hyundai i20 1.2L petrol | 83 PS (MT), 88 PS (IVT) | 115 Nm Rs 6.79 lakh – Rs 9.84 lakh 1.0L turbo petrol | 120 PS | 172 Nm Rs 8.79 lakh – Rs 11.32 lakh 1.5L diesel | 100 PS | 240 Nm Rs 8.19 lakh – Rs 10.74 lakh Maruti Baleno 1.2L petrol | 83 PS | 113 Nm Rs 5.64 lakh – Rs 8.96 lakh 1.2L petrol | 90 PS | 113 Nm Rs 7.33 lakh Tata Altroz 1.2L petrol | 86 PS | 113 Nm Rs 5.44 lakh – Rs 7.74 lakh 1.5L petrol | 90 PS | 200 Nm Rs 6.99 lakh – Rs 8.95 lakh Volkswagen Polo 1.0L petrol | 76 PS | 95 Nm Rs 5.87 lakh – Rs 6.82 lakh 1.0L turbo petrol | 110 PS | 175 Nm Rs 8.08 lakh – Rs 9.67 lakh Toyota Glanza 1.2L petrol | 83 PS | 113 Nm Rs 7.01 lakh – Rs 8.96 lakh 1.2L petrol | 90 PS | 113 Nm Rs 7.47 lakh Honda Jazz 1.2L petrol | 90 PS | 110 Nm Rs 7.49 lakh – Rs 9.73 lakh

*All prices, ex-showroom

Hyundai i20

The i20 is available with three different powertrains – a 1.2-litre four-cylinder NA unit rated at 83 PS/115 Nm (88 PS/115 Nm with IVT), as well as a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged unit that puts out 120 PS of maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on the former are handled by a 5-speed MT and an optional IVT, while the latter can be had with either a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT auto.

The pricing for the i20 starts from Rs 6.79 lakh, and goes all the way up to Rs 11.32 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is offered with a sole 1.2-litre NA petrol engine that belts out 83 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque. The same engine with a mild-hybrid system is also available on the Delta variant, and produces 7 PS extra power. Transmission options include a 5-speed MT and an optional CVT auto. The Maruti hatch is currently priced between Rs 5.64 lakh – Rs 8.96 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Altroz

The Tata Altroz is currently offered with two different engine options that include a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine that produces 86 PS power and 113 Nm torque, as well as a 1.5-litre oil burner rated at 90 PS/200 Nm. Both the engines come mated to a 5-speed MT as standard. Tata retails the Altroz at a base price of Rs 5.44 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 7.74 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim.

Volkswagen Polo

The transition from BS4 to BS6 emission norms resulted in the Polo gaining a new 1.0-litre TSI engine, rated at 110 PS/175 Nm. However, the lower trims are offered with a 1.0-litre MPI engine producing 76 PS power and 95 Nm torque. The transmission duties on the MPI engine are taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the TSI engine can be had with either a 6-speed MT or an optional auto.

Volkswagen has currently priced the Polo from Rs 5.87 lakh onwards, going up to Rs 9.67 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping model.

Toyota Glanza

We all know that the Toyota Glanza is just a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and hence, gets the same 1.2-litre NA petrol (83 PS/113 Nm) engine as the Maruti hatch. Just like the donor car, the Glanza also gets a variant with mild-hybrid tech. The Glanza is currently priced between Rs 7.01 – 8.96 lakh (ex-showroom)

Honda Jazz

The Honda Jazz revealed a mid-life refresh with BS6-compliance a few months back, and the updated car is now priced between Rs 7.49 – 9.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The BS6 version of the Jazz gets a sole 1.2-litre petrol engine that puts out 90 PS of max power and 110 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a 5-speed MT and a CVT.