Hyundai i20 Vs Honda Jazz – Specs and Updated Price Comparison

Check out our brief engine specifications and price comparison between the tech-loaded Hyundai i20 and Honda Jazz

The premium hatchback segment is one of the most interesting spaces in the Indian car market. The vehicles in this segment are not just handsome-looking and loaded with equipment, most of them are quite fun to drive as well. Hyundai i20 and Honda Jazz are the oldest nameplates in this segment, and over the years, they’ve seen many changes and updates.

The current iterations of these two premium hatchbacks have seen multiple price hikes within the past year, and it’s hard to know which one is the better deal all things considered. Here, we have their specs and latest prices for your convenience.

Hyundai i20 vs Honda Jazz – Engine specifications

Hyundai i20 has multiple engine options available in the Indian market. The petrol engine choices include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated motor and a 1.0-litre turbocharged mill. A diesel engine option is also on offer – a 1.5-litre turbocharged motor.

Specifications Hyundai i20 (petrol variants) Honda Jazz Engine size 1.2-litre/1.0-litre 1.2-litre Engine type Naturally aspirated, inline-3, petrol / Turbocharged,inline-3, petrol Naturally aspirated, inline-4, petrol Max. power 83 PS/120 PS 90 PS Max. torque 114 Nm/172 Nm 110 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, CVT (1.2L) / 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT (1.0L) 5-speed MT, CVT

Honda Jazz has just one engine option on offer right now. The 1.2-litre NA petrol mill is free-revving and offers an ample amount of propulsion to be fun. However, the lack of a diesel (or CNG) option puts it firmly behind its Hyundai rival.

Specifications Hyundai i20 (diesel variants) Engine size 1.5-litre Engine type Turbocharged, inline-4, diesel Max. power 100 PS Max. torque 240 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT

Honda Jazz can be had with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT. The 1.2L petrol version of Hyundai i20 also gets the same transmission options – a 5-speed manual gearbox and a CVT. The 1.0L petrol variant of the premium Hyundai hatchback is much more interesting, offering a choice between a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) and a 7-speed DCT. The diesel version of i20 only gets a 6-speed manual transmission though.

Hyundai i20 vs Honda Jazz – Price comparison

Hyundai i20 has a significantly wider price range compared to Honda Jazz, and there’s a lot more equipment on offer as well here. Also, Hyundai offers more engine options, thus covering a bigger audience base.

Hyundai i20 vs Honda Jazz price comparison Hyundai i20 (1.2L petrol variants) Hyundai i20 (1.0L petrol variants) Honda Jazz Rs. 7.03 (Magna) – Rs. 7.78 lakh (V MT), Rs. 8.64 lakh (V CVT) Rs. 7.93 lakh (Sportz), Rs. 8.95 (Sportz CVT) Rs. 8.84 lakh (Sportz iMT), Rs. 9.81 lakh (Sportz DCT) Rs. 8.47 lakh (VX MT), Rs. 9.47 lakh (VX CVT) Rs. 8.08 lakh (Sportz Dual-tone) – – Rs. 8.81 lakh (Asta), Rs. 9.95 lakh (Asta CVT) Rs. 10.05 lakh (Asta iMT), Rs. 10.81 lakh (Asta DCT) Rs. 9.11 lakh (ZX MT), Rs. 10.09 lakh (ZX CVT) – Rs. 10.20 lakh (Asta iMT Dual-tone) – Rs. 9.55 lakh (Asta Opt), Rs. 10.57 lakh (Asta Opt CVT) Rs. 11.39 lakh (Asta Opt DCT) – Rs. 9.70 lakh (Asta Opt Dual-tone), Rs. 10.72 lakh (Asta Opt CVT Dual-tone) Rs. 11.54 lakh (Asta Opt DCT Dual-tone) –

Interestingly, Honda Jazz has a higher starting price, making it less affordable in comparison. The lack of engine options also hurts its case. In terms of features and equipment, the Honda falls behind the Hyundai, although Jazz has more interior space on offer.

Hyundai i20 (1.5L diesel variants) Rs. 8.34 lakh (Magna) Rs. 9.20 lakh (Sportz) Rs. 10.75 lakh (Asta Opt) Rs. 10.90 lakh (Asta Opt Dual-tone)

All things considered, it is the i20 that takes the win here. The Honda hatchback is in dire need of a redesign as well as an update to the equipment list, in order to be competitive in this segment.