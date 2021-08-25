Hyundai i20 N Line Vs i20 Turbo – Key Differences Explained

The newly-revealed Hyundai i20 N Line features plenty of noticeable changes over the regular i20 turbo-petrol variants, which we’ve detailed below

Hyundai has officially unveiled a sporty version of the i20 hatchback in India, named i20 N Line. The new model carries a few changes over the regular i20 1.0L turbo-petrol version, and here, we have detailed all of them. Let’s start with the exterior design first; the front fascia now sports a new grille (with chequered flag mesh), and a restyled front bumper with red inserts and different foglamp housings.

At the sides, we see red inserts on the side skirts and new dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear section gets a new bumper, with a diffuser and a dual-tip exhaust. The i20 N Line is available in four single-tone colour options – Thunder Blue, Fiery Red, Titan Grey, and Polar White – and two dual-tone colours – Thunder Blue with Black roof and Fiery Red with Black roof. Of course, ‘N Line’ badges are present on the nose and tail, differentiating this from the regular i20 turbo.

There are plenty of differences in the interior styling as well. Where the regular i20 turbo gets a dark interior theme with white pillars and headliner, the N Line model gets an all-black interior with red accents all around. The butterfly steering of the standard model has been replaced by a new three-spoke unit, with paddle shifters available for the DCT variant.

Also, the i20 N Line gets a new gear knob, along with new leather upholstery (with N branding). The 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the digital instrument cluster are the same as the standard model, but the latter displays additional info like turn-by-turn navigation instructions, park distance warning, and TPMS.

The i20 N Line also adds voice commands for operating the electric sunroof, driver side window, and even for navigation, accessing contacts, etc. Also, while the regular i20 turbo gets blue ambient lighting, the N Line model gets red ambient lighting that looks more aggressive.

The engine of the i20 N Line is the same 1.0L turbo-petrol motor (120 PS/172 Nm) as the regular i20 turbo. The transmission choices – a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT – are identical as well. However, the braking system of the N Line model features an upgrade, namely rear disc brakes, for better performance.

We’d have to drive one around to know how different the N Line model feels from the standard turbo-petrol model. As for the pricing of the i20 N Line, Hyundai is yet to reveal it, but we expect it to be priced at a premium over the top-spec turbo trims of the i20.