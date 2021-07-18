Hyundai i20 N Line To Lead The Performance Hatchback Segment In India

Hyundai is expected to introduce the i20 N Line in India soon, which will likely become the new benchmark for performance hatchbacks in our market

Hyundai is planning to expand the i20 range in the Indian market with a new ‘N Line’ trim. The i20 is already the most-feature loaded hatchback in the Indian market, and with this new version, it will become extremely fun to drive as well. Test mules of the i20 N Line have already been spied a few times during road tests in India.

The i20 is available with three engine options in the Indian market – a 1.2-litre NA petrol (83 PS/113 Nm), a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (120 PS/172 Nm), and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel (100 PS/240 Nm). The N Line version is expected to be available with both the petrol powerplant options. Power figures will remain unchanged, but the i20’s 1.0L unit is already the most powerful engine in this segment.

In comparison, Volkswagen Polo GT’s 1.0-litre motor makes 110 PS and 175 Nm, while Tata Altroz i-Turbo’s 1.2-litre powerplant belts out 110 PS and 140 Nm. Also, to improve the driving feel, Hyundai is expected to upgrade the steering system to offer better feel and feedback. The suspension will likely be tuned to offer sportier handling, which will surely appeal to auto enthusiasts.

The i20 will feature a few changes to the design as well. The exterior of the hatchback will get a sporty body kit, including new bumpers, triangular foglamps, side skirts, a new front grille (with chequered flag mesh pattern), new dual-tone alloy wheels, and chrome twin-exhaust. The interior will sport an all-black theme, with red stitching on the upholstery, along with red highlights here and there.

The car will also get a new three-spoke steering wheel, metal pedals, and front sports seats. The N Line version will likely be based on the top-spec trim(s) of the i20; we expect the vehicle to offer features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, connected car tech, etc.

Hyundai i20 N Line is expected to go on sale in the Indian market later this year, although the manufacturer hasn’t given any official word on this. As per speculations, Hyundai might also launch the N Line versions of other cars in its lineup as well, like Venue, Creta, Elantra, etc.