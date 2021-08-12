Hyundai i20 N Line To Launch In India Soon – 5 Things To Know

Hyundai i20 N Line is slated to go on sale in the Indian market soon, and this upcoming model will feature a few changes over the standard car

Hyundai India is planning to introduce the ‘N Line’ version of the i20 hatchback in our market soon. The upcoming model has been spotted multiple times on the streets of India, and recently, the manufacturer released an official teaser for it in our country. This new performance-spec hatchback is expected to launch very soon, likely in the coming weeks.

Below, we have detailed the top five things that you should know about the soon-to-launch Hyundai i20 N Line.

Exterior styling

The i20 N Line will have the same exterior design as the regular i20, but with a few noticeable changes. The front grille would be new, and the front bumper will be redesigned as well. At the sides, we’ll see side skirts on the vehicle, along with new machine-cut alloy wheels. The rear bumper will be restyled as well, and the car will get a dual-tipped exhaust.

Interior styling

There will also be some changes to the interior of the vehicle. The dashboard design will remain unaltered, but we’ll likely see a new three-spoke steering wheel, along with an all-black interior theme. The front row will get new bucket seats, and the vehicle will feature new premium upholstery as well. We also expect the standard pedals to be replaced by sporty metal ones.

Expected features

The i20 N Line will likely be available with the same features and equipment as the top-spec trim of the regular i20. This will include a digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Blue Link connected car tech, wireless smartphone charging, ambient cabin lighting, cooled glovebox, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, automatic climate control, etc.

Powertrains and performance

The i20 N Line is expected to be available with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, the same as the regular i20. The 1.2L motor is rated at 83 PS and 115 Nm, while the 1.0L mill can develop 120 PS and 172 Nm.

The 1.5L turbo-diesel powerplant likely won’t be available on the N Line model. Also, Hyundai will tweak the suspension and steering systems of the vehicle, to provide better handling characteristics to it, which will make the hatchback significantly more fun to drive.

Expected launch and rivals

As stated earlier, Hyundai officially teased its ‘N Line’ sub-brand in India recently, and the i20 N Line will be the first product under its umbrella. We expect the vehicle to be priced between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon arrival, the closest rival to the i20 N Line would be the Polo GT TSI, and even Tata Altroz i-Turbo.