Hyundai i20 N Line Makes Spy-Shot Debut In India, To Launch Soon

Following speculations that Hyundai i20 N line will launch in India this year, a prototype has been spied testing on our streets

Recently, it was revealed that Hyundai is planning to bring its ‘N’ performance sub-brand in India. The first of these performance-oriented models is expected to be the i20 N Line hatchback, which has now been spied in India. The prototype was spotted during a road test in New Delhi, wearing full-body camouflage.

Despite what the heavy camouflage suggests, there doesn’t seem to be any difference in the exterior design of this test model compared to the regular i20. We expect the changes to be mostly mechanical in nature; the i20 N Line will likely get a slightly stiffer suspension, along with a revised steering system, which will offer better feel and feedback.

The international-spec Hyundai i20 N Line is available with the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine options as the regular car, and we expect the Indian version to be on similar lines. However, the ‘N Line’ variant will have a few changes, which will make this vehicle a driver’s delight, like a new exhaust system with dual mufflers.

The visual changes to the exterior will likely comprise of a new front grille, along with new bumpers, different alloy wheels, and of course, a few ‘N Line’ badges here and there. The interior will probably get an all-black colour scheme, with red accents, just like the international-spec model. Apart from that, we expect the car to get a new, sporty-looking steering wheel, along with metal pedals.

The car may also get sporty ‘N Line’ seats and a leather-wrapped gear knob, to further enhance the sporty feel of the cabin. The international-spec model also gets an optional 48V mild-hybrid system on the 1.0L turbo-petrol model, but we doubt that Hyundai would offer it in the Indian version, as it would make the car significantly more expensive.

The Hyundai i20 N Line is expected to launch in the Indian market around mid-2021, with a speculated price of Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom). Such aggressive pricing might help the South Korean carmaker to gain popularity among enthusiasts, who are craving for performance on a relatively tight budget.