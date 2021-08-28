Hyundai i20 N Line Detailed In Walkaround Video

Take a look at this walkaround video of the Hyundai i20 N Line to see the changes it possesses in comparison to the regular model

If your checklist includes buying a hot hatch, then the just unveiled Hyundai i20 N Line has come to safeguard your dreams. Since there aren’t many products in this segment, carmakers generally keep away from it. Moreover, the low sales figures are not confidence-inspiring either. Well, that is another reason for the brands to not launch a hot hatch in India.

Thanks to Hyundai, the brand has announced its participation in the hot hatch segment with the i20 N Line. It will go on sale by September 2, and there’s a lot that we know about it. Of course, we managed to record a walkaround video of the i20 N Line, which packs in all the details.

Starting with the design, the i20 N Line features a plethora of changes and distinctions in comparison to its regular counterpart. The front bumper is swapped with a sportier one. It gets a prominent lip with red inserts and revised fog lamp housings. The radiator grille is new too, and it houses an “N Line” badge.

Thanks to new side skirts with red highlights, the side profile also looks fresh. The brand has used new alloy wheels here, which are 16 inches in diameter. Sadly, the design of these rims looks boring. The rear profile is, however, the most exciting of all. A new rear diffuser and big spoiler with side wings can be seen here. Furthermore, real exhaust tips sneak out from the diffuser.

Hyundai is using a twin-tip muffler for the i20 N Line, which is said to be sweeter than that seen on the regular variants. Since the i20 N Line is based on the top-spec Asta trim, it continues to get a long list of equipment. Also, the interior gets mild changes, like black upholstery with red stitching and new gear knobs.

Mechanically, not a lot has been changed. Powering the i20 Line is the 1.0L 3-pot turbo-petrol motor with 120 PS and 172 Nm on tap. Transmission options include a 6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT only. Interestingly, it gets disc brakes at all four ends. And the brand claims that the suspension is stiffer here to achieve better dynamics.