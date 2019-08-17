Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Starts Reaching Dealership Ahead Of Launch

2019 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has been spotted undisguised at a dealer yard ahead of launch on August 20

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will be launching the new generation Grand i10 on August 20 and it has already started reaching dealerships ahead of the market entry. The South Korean auto major announced the rollout of the first unit from its production facility in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu officially a few days ago.

The pre-orders have commenced for an initial payment of Rs. 11,000 at dealerships and also online. Dubbed the Grand i10 Nios, it will be positioned between the existing Grand i10 and the Elite i20 and Hyundai says it is an “Athletic Millennial” offering. It has big shoes to fill considering the success of its predecessors that have combined to rack in 2.7 million customers.

Manufactured via advanced techniques that involve extensive use of robotics, the undisguised pictures snapped at a dealer yard show all the design changes the 2019 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios possesses. The front fascia is in line with the global design language as a prominent cascading black grille occupies the larger area with boomerang-styled LED Daytime Running Lights.

The redesigned headlamps have projector units with integrated turn signals while the bonnet has a new shape with sporty lines and creases. The Hyundai badge sits between the headlamps while the revamped horizontal housing has round-shaped fog lamps. The new bumper section has sharper lower end making the hatchback wider than the regular Grand i10.

The spy images of the mid-spec Asta variant further reveal the existence of chrome door handles, blackened pillars, ‘G-i10’ inscribed on the rear quarter panel, sporty machined alloy wheels, NIOS lettering on the tailgate above the chromed strip, a slightly modified set of tail lamps with LED graphics, etc.

It is 40 mm longer, 20 mm wider and has 25 mm more wheelbase than the regular Grand i10 and will be powered by the 1.2-litre dual VTVT petrol engine kicking out 81 bhp and 114 Nm while the 1.2-litre CRDi diesel generates 74 bhp and 190 Nm. Both the engines are connected to either a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed Smart Auto AMT.

Expect the prices of the 2019 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios to hover around Rs. 5.2 lakh to Rs. 7.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will primarily compete against Maruti Suzuki Swift. It will likely act as a premium alternative to the regular Grand i10.

Synonymous with the Nios suffix that stands for ‘more’, Hyundai is expected to offer a host of new equipment including an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, grey/ivory interior theme, newly designed steering wheel, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, wireless charging, automatic climate control and so on.