Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Receives A Price Hike – Updated Price List Inside

The Grand i10 Nios continues to rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ford Figo and Tata Tiago in the country

Hyundai Motor India has marginally hiked the price of the Grand i10 Nios hatchback by about Rs 2,000 for the 1.0-litre turbo petrol variants and Rs 7,000 for the 1.2-litre petrol models, while the diesel variants have become almost Rs 30,000 more expensive than before. Take a look at the updated variant-wise price, compared to the previous price –

Variant New Price* Old Price* Era 1.2L Petrol MT Rs 5.07 lakh Rs 4.99 lakh Magna 1.2L Petrol MT Rs 5.92 lakh Rs 5.84 lakh Magna 1.2L Petrol AMT Rs 6.45 lakh Rs 6.38 lakh Sportz 1.2L Petrol MT Rs 6.45 lakh Rs 6.38 lakh Sportz 1.2L Petrol MT Dual Tone Rs 6.75 lakh Rs 6.68 lakh Magna 1.2L Diesel MT Rs 7 lakh Rs 6.70 lakh Sportz 1.2L Petrol AMT Rs 7.05 lakh Rs 6.98 lakh Asta 1.2L Petrol MT Rs 7.21 lakh Rs 7.14 lakh Sportz 1.2L Diesel MT Rs 7.54 lakh – Sportz 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT Rs 7.70 lakh Rs 7.68 lakh Sportz 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone – Rs 7.73 lakh Sportz 1.2L Diesel AMT Rs 8.15 lakh Rs 7.85 lakh Asta 1.2L Diesel MT Rs 8.29 lakh Rs 7.99 lakh

*All prices, ex-showroom

As of now, the Grand i10 Nios is offered with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine producing 83 PS power and 114 Nm torque; a 1.2-litre diesel motor rated at 75 PS/190 Nm; as well as a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that belts out 100 PS of maximum power, along with 172 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional 5-speed AMT.

Hyundai also introduced a CNG powertrain for the car in April this year, which was offered in two variants – Magna (priced at Rs 6.63 lakh) and Sportz (priced at Rs 7.16 lakh). These CNG variants of the hatchback have also received a marginal price hike, and will now be retailed at Rs 6.65 lakh and Rs 7.18 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) respectively.

This means that the Grand i10 Nios is now available in a total of 14 different variants, priced between Rs 5.07 – 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom). In order to justify its price, the Grand i10 Nios comes packed up to the brim with features.

The equipment list of the hatch includes an 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen integrated with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 5.3-inch part-digital instrument cluster, a four-speaker Arkamys sound system, automatic climate control, wireless charging, a cooled glove box, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, keyless entry with push-button start/stop, rear AC vents, a rear parking camera, electrically adjustable ORVMS and so on.