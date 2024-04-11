Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition Launched At Rs. 6.93 Lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition gets a host of new features and cosmetic updates compared to the standard model

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced the launch of the ‘Corporate Variant’ of the Grand i10 Nios in the domestic market for an introductory price of Rs. 6,93,200. It gets a host of new features and cosmetic updates and it has been made available with the familiar 1.2L NA Kappa petrol engine.

Made available in two trims, the 2024 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition is priced at Rs. 6,93,200 for the 1.2L Petrol MT and Rs. 7,57,900 for the 1.2L petrol AMT. On the outside, the 2024 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition gains 15-inch dual-tone styled steel wheels, painted black radiator front grille, LED tail lamps, LED Daytime Running Lights, body-coloured door handles and wing mirrors, and an exclusive ‘Corporate’ emblem mounted on the tailgate.

Customers can choose from seven colour options: Atlas White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Teal Blue, Fiery Red, Spark Green, and the new Amazon Grey. Speaking on the launch of the Corporate Edition of the Grand i10 Nios, Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “With the launch of the ‘Corporate Variant’ in Grand i10 NIOS, we aim to offer the best value proposition to the Indian youth, especially first-time buyers. We are confident that the ‘Corporate Variant’ will appeal to young Indian customers, especially Gen Z & Millennials, wanting to begin their journey of personal mobility.”

The compact hatchback has already achieved more than four lakh unit sales and the Corporate Edition is retailed with best-in-class safety features such as six airbags as standard and a slew of convenience features including a 17.14 cm touchscreen infotainment system. The cabin is finished in a two-tone grey theme.

The equipment list also comprises driver seat height adjustment, footwell lighting, front room lamp, front passenger seat back pocket, an 8.89 cm speedometer with multi-information display, USB and Bluetooth connectivity, a 4-speaker audio system, multifunctional steering wheel with mounted controls for audio and Bluetooth.

Other highlights are Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline), seatbelt reminder and 3-point seat belts, Day & Night IRVM, anti-lock brakes with EBD, central door locking, impact sensing auto door unlock, electrically adjustable ORVMs, auto down power window for driver, rear AC vents, USB Type C charger, passenger vanity mirror and rear power outlets.