Hyundai February 2022 Discounts – Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20

Hyundai Motor India has rolled out attractive deals and discounts for some of its cars in February 2022, offering benefits of up to Rs. 50,000

South Korean car major Hyundai managed to beat Tata Motors to regain the second position on the sales chart market last month, after losing it in December 2021. To keep its sales momentum strong, Hyundai has announced some attractive discounts on its cars this February.

On Hyundai Santro, a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 is available on MY2022 models, and of Rs. 25,000 on MY2021 models. However, the base Era trim (both MY2022 and MY2021 models) gets a lower cash discount, worth Rs. 10,000, and the CNG version has no cash discount at all.

Hyundai Grand i10 has a cash discount of Rs. 35,000 on offer on the 1.0L turbo-petrol variants, while the same is worth Rs. 10,000 on the 1.2L NA petrol and 1.2L turbo-diesel variants. The CNG variants, however, have no cash discount on offer right now.

The cash discount values on Hyundai Aura are similar to the Grand i10 Nios – Rs. 35,000 on the 1.0L turbo-petrol variants, and Rs. 10,000 on the 1.2L NA petrol and 1.2L turbo-diesel variants. No cash discount is available on the CNG version of the compact Hyundai sedan.

As for i20, it has a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 on offer, but only on the MY2021 petrol iMT variants. On the MY2022 models of the premium Hyundai hatchback, there are no cash discounts. On all Hyundai cars mentioned above, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 (Rs. 5,000 on MY2021 cars) is available.

Hyundai Discounts – February 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus Hyundai Santro (Era trim) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 Hyundai Santro (CNG version) 0 Rs. 10,000 Hyundai Santro (other variants) Rs. 15,000 (MY2022)/Rs. 25,000 (MY2021) Rs. 10,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (1.0L petrol) Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (1.2L petrol and 1.2L diesel) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (CNG) 0 Rs. 10,000 Hyundai Aura (1.0L petrol) Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 Hyundai Aura (1.2L petrol and 1.2L diesel) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 Hyundai Aura (CNG) 0 Rs. 10,000 Hyundai i20 (1.0L petrol iMT) 0 (MY2022)/Rs. 25,000 (MY2021) Rs. 10,000 Hyundai i20 (1.5L diesel MT) 0 Rs. 10,000 Corporate discount available as well – Rs. 3,000 on MY2022 cars, and Rs. 5,000 on MY2021 cars

On Hyundai i20, the prior-mentioned exchange bonus and corporate discount are only available on petrol iMT and diesel MT variants. All other Hyundai cars – i20 N Line, Venue, Creta, Verna, Alcazar, Elantra, Tucson, and Kona EV – have no official deals available this month.