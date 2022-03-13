Hyundai Feb 2022 Sales Analysis – Creta, Venue, Alcazar, Aura, Verna, i20

Hyundai garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 44,050 unit sales in the month of February 2022 with Venue leading the way

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) posted a cumulative domestic tally of 44,050 unit sales in the month of February 2022 as against 51,600 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of nearly 15 per cent. This when compared to the previous month of January 2022 with 44,022 units, a near flat growth was registered.

The South Korean auto major garnered 14.5 per cent market share last month and finished second in the overall manufacturers’ sales standings with a market share YoY drop of 2.2 per cent. The Venue was the most sold model within the brand’s domestic portfolio as 10,212 units were recorded against 11,224 units with a YoY de-growth of 9 per cent.

The Creta finished in the second position with 9,606 unit sales as against 12,428 units in February 2021 with a YoY drop of 23 per cent. The facelifted version of the midsize SUV is expected to launch sometime this year and is already on sale in Indonesia. The Grand i10 Nios finished in the third position with 8,552 unit sales as against 10,270 units with a YoY decline of 17 per cent.

Hyundai Cars (YoY) February 2022 Sales February 2021 Sales 1. Hyundai Venue (-9%) 10,212 11,224 2. Hyundai Creta (-23%) 9,606 12,428 3. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (-17%) 8,552 10,270 4. Hyundai i20 (-35%) 5,830 9,001 5. Hyundai Aura (-15%) 3,668 4,300 6. Hyundai Alcazar 2,516 – 7. Hyundai Verna (-48%) 1,058 2,047 8. Hyundai Santro (12%) 2,393 2,128 9. Hyundai Tucson (13%) 172 152 10. Hyundai Kona Electric (330%) 43 10

The Hyundai i20 premium hatchback competes against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz and Honda Jazz and it finished in the fourth position with 5,830 units as against 9,0001 units during the same period last year with a YoY decline of 35 per cent. The Aura compact sedan posted a total of 3,668 units against 4,300 units with a YoY sales de-growth of 15 per cent.

The Hyundai Alcazar was the sixth most sold car with a total of 2,516 units. The Hyundai Verna finished in the seventh position with 1,058 units as against 2,047 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY volume decline of 48 per cent. The Hyundai Santro ended up eighth with 2,393 units against 2,128 units with a YoY growth of 12 per cent.

The Hyundai Tucson ended up ninth with 172 units as against 152 units in Feb 2021 with a YoY growth of 13 per cent while the Hyundai Kona Electric rounded out the table with 43 units last month. The facelifted version of the Kona Electric, updated Venue, new-gen Tucson and the Ioniq 5 all-electric vehicle are expected to be introduced this calendar year in India.