Hyundai Exter Front Fascia Revealed In Official Design Sketch

Hyundai Exter will go on sale in the coming months following its global debut soon; will be based on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today released the teaser sketch of the upcoming Exter as its front has been fully revealed along with other details. The micro SUV will make its global debut in the coming weeks ahead of its market launch. The five-seater is based on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios but it takes plenty of design influence from the Casper sold in the global markets.

The upright front end comprises a split LED headlamp cluster with H-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights on top and below which the square shared LED headlamps can be found. The prominent grille section with black inserts reminds us of the patterns found in the modern Hyundai models that are based on the Sensuous Sportiness styling philosophy.

The bonnet dips down and it has creases to give a slightly muscular feel and it perhaps has a clamshell structure with the Hyundai emblem mounted in the middle. You could also see wide lower air intake on the bumper while the faux skid plate is also visible. To further enhance its SUV stance, the Hyundai Exter features squared off wheel arches when viewed from the sides. We do expect black plastic cladding to run along the sides.

Just as the Grand i10 Nios, the Hyundai Exter comes with tall pillars finished in black and it will have an overall length of under four metres and could share the wheelbase with its compact hatchback sibling. The rear will get wraparound tail lamps, an upright boot and a faux skid plate. The Exter will compete against Tata Punch and lower variants of Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger amongst others.

The Hyundai Exter will derive power from a 1.2L NA petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 84 PS and 113 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a five-speed AMT as an option. To offer have an expansive range, Hyundai could sell the 1.0L three-pot turbo petrol engine with the Exter. Whether it will be in a different state of tune or not is yet unknown.

Currently, the engine develops 120 PS and 172 Nm and if the same configuration arrives, it could be available in the N Line trim exclusively. The interior will have a lot in common with the Grand i10 Nios and Aura and both of them received a facelift earlier this year. It will come with a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, semi-digital cluster, steering wheel with mounted controls, multiple airbags in top end variants, dual tone cabin theme and so on.