Hyundai Electric SUV For India To Take On Upcoming XUV400

Hyundai will more likely launch its first made-for-India electric vehicle before the end of 2024; could sit on the same platform as the Venue compact SUV

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) already has the Kona Electric on sale in the domestic market and is expected to get a facelift in the near future. The five-seater does not adhere to high volumes though as it sits in a premium space. Next up, the second largest car producer in the country is planning to introduce the Ioniq 5 EV in India.

It will be launched later this year following the arrival of the new generation Tucson this week. Unlike its sibling, the Kia EV6, the Ioniq 5 will hit the local assembly as it will be brought into the country via SKD (Semi Knocked Down) route. Just as the EV6, the Ioniq 5 is based on the dedicated E-GMP platform and it was awarded 2022 World Car of the Year a while ago.

Hyundai has firm plans to take on the competition in the zero-emission space as it wants to launch as many as six new electric vehicles by 2028. The passenger EV segment is currently led by Tata Motors’ Nexon EV and the same price category is targeted by some of the mainstream manufacturers including Mahindra, which will bring in the XUV400 in the coming months.

To address the mass market EV segment, Hyundai is developing an all-new eco-friendly vehicle that will likely be based on an ICE platform. It is believed to go on sale before the end of 2024 and the chances of it being an SUV are high. While no official details are available yet, reports suggest that the Venue’s architecture could be utilised.

The compact SUV recently received a big upgrade as its styling now sticks by the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy. The Venue-based electric SUV could be pitched directly against the Tata Nexon EV and the upcoming Mahindra XUV400 – the Nexon EV is based on the ICE Nexon while the XUV400 is adopted from the XUV300.

We can expect the platform to be modified to suit the requirements of an EV and since the sub-four-metre tax benefits won’t be applicable for EVs, it could be slightly bigger than the regular Venue. It could be equipped with a Li-ion battery pack capable of a range of well over 300 km on a single charge and expect fast charging to be made available.