Hyundai Discounts January 2021 – Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, Kona EV

Hyundai India is offering some attractive deals and discounts on its cars in January 2021, great for new year shopping

Hyundai Motors India Ltd (HMIL), India’s second-largest carmaker by volume, has a few lucrative discounts and offers available on a few of its vehicles right now, in order to lure more buyers into its dealerships and boost sales. If you had plans to buy a new Hyundai car, but were upset by the price increase in January 2021, worry not!

Here, we have listed all the available discounts on Hyundai cars for January 2021, from the entry-level Santro to the premium Kona EV.

1. Hyundai Santro

Hyundai’s most affordable offering in the Indian market, the Santro, is being offered with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, on all trims except Era. On the Era variant, the cash discount is worth Rs. 10,000. Apart from that, there is an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 available as well, regardless of the trim.

2. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai is offering a cash discount of Rs. 5,000, on the 1.2L petrol and CNG variants of the Grand i10 Nios, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. On the 1.0L turbo-petrol variant, the discount is much higher, at Rs. 25,000, although the exchange bonus remains the same, at Rs. 10,000.

3. Hyundai Aura

Hyundai’s sub-4-metre sedan, the Aura, has a maximum cash discount of Rs. 30,000 available on it, but only on the 1.0L turbo-petrol models. On the 1.2L petrol and 1.2L diesel variants, it is lower, at Rs. 10,000, and on the CNG models, there isn’t any cash discount. Regardless of the variant, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is available on the vehicle.

Hyundai New Year Discounts – January 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange bonus Hyundai Santro (Era) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 Hyundai Santro (all trims except Era) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (1.2L Petrol, CNG) Rs. 5,000 Rs. 10,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (1.0L Turbo) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 10,000 Hyundai Aura (1.2L Petrol, 1.2L Diesel) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 Hyundai Aura (1.0L Turbo) Rs. 30,000 Rs. 15,000 Hyundai Aura (CNG) – Rs. 15,000 Hyundai i20 – – Hyundai Venue – – Hyundai Verna – – Hyundai Creta – – Hyundai Tucson – – Hyundai Kona EV Rs. 1.5 lakh –

4. Hyundai Kona

Hyundai Kona is the South Korean car major’s only electric vehicle in India at the moment, and internationally, it has undergone a facelift. In our market, the outgoing version has a massive cash discount on it, worth Rs. 1.5 lakh!