Hyundai Discounts February 2021 – Santro, Grand i10 Nios, i20, Creta

Check out all the offers and discounts available during this month (February 2021) on Hyundai vehicles in the India market

To attract more customers and boost sales Hyundai is offering some interesting deals and discounts on select vehicles during this February. On Hyundai Santro a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 is available on the ‘Era’ trim, and of Rs. 30,000 on all other trims. Regardless of the trim level, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is also available on it, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

Grand i10 Nios has a cash discount worth Rs. 45,000 on offer, but only on the 1.0L turbo-petrol models. On all other variants, the cash discount is much lower, at Rs. 15,000. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are also being offered here.

A cash discount of Rs. 50,000 is available on Hyundai Aura, but only on the 1.0L turbo-petrol models. On the 1.2L petrol and 1.2L diesel variants, the discount value is Rs. 20,000, while on the CNG models, there is no discount. Regardless of the trim, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is available, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

As for Hyundai Elantra, a cash discount of Rs. 30,000 is available on the petrol-automatic variants, while on the petrol-manual models, the discount is worth Rs. 70,000. The diesel version doesn’t get any cash discounts though. On all the variant of the Elantra, an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 can be availed.

Hyundai’s sole electric car in the Indian market, Kona EV, is available with a cash discount of Rs. 50,000 on the white colour option. On all other colour options, the discount is worth Rs. 1.5 lakh. There is no exchange bonus or corporate discount on offer on the Kona EV. Hyundai Xcent Prime, which is only available as a commercial fleet model, has a cash discount of Rs. 50,000 available on it.

Hyundai Discounts – February 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate discount Hyundai Santro Up to Rs. 30,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Up to Rs. 45,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Aura Up to Rs. 50,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai i20 – – Hyundai Venue – – Hyundai Verna – – Hyundai Elantra Up to Rs. 70,000 Rs. 30,000 + 0 Hyundai Creta – – Hyundai Tucson – – Hyundai Kona Up to Rs. 1.5 lakh – Hyundai Xcent Prime Rs. 50,000 – An additional bonus of Rs. 3,000 available for Medical Professionals and Government Employees

For government employees and medical professionals (doctors, registered nurses, and employees of pharmaceutical companies), the company is offering additional benefits as well, worth Rs. 3,000. There are no official discounts on other Hyundai models, namely the i20, Venue, Verna, Creta, and Tucson.