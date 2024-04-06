Hyundai Discounts April 2024 – i10 Nios, i20, Verna, Alcazar, Kona

Hyundai cars are available with discount offers of up to Rs. 4 lakh on select models. These include cash discounts, exchange bonus as well as corporate benefits

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is one of the top car manufacturers in the country and sports an extensive line-up of high-selling models. Continuing its streak of discounts from the previous month, the Korean carmaker has revealed its share of schemes and offers across the entire portfolio. In the month of April 2024, the range of discounts goes up to Rs. 50,000, while you can save Rs. 4 lakh on the brand’s electric cars. Let’s have a look at the discount schemes on Hyundai cars in April 2024.

Discount Offers on Hyundai Cars in April 2024: Details

To begin with, the entry-level hatchback from Hyundai, the Grand i10 Nios is available with attractive discount schemes of up to Rs. 43,000, depending upon the variants. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs. 30,000 (CNG variants), an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 along with a Rs. 3,000 corporate discount.

The AMT transmission option of the Grand i10 Nios gets benefits of up to Rs. 18,000 including a Rs. 5000 cash discount. Its sedan sibling Aura is being offered with a discount of Rs. 33,000 for the CNG variants, while there’s an offer of up to Rs. 18,000 for all the other variants which includes Rs. 5,000 cash discount.

Hyundai Models Discount Offer Grand i10 Nios Up to Rs. 43,000 Aura Up to Rs. 33,000 i20 Up to Rs. 25,000 Venue Up to Rs. 30,000 Verna Up to Rs. 35,000 Alcazar Up to Rs. 35,000 Tucson Rs. 50,000 Kona EV Rs. 4,00,000

In addition to these, the i20 premium hatchback is also up for grabs with healthy offers. The manual transmission variants of the i20 are available with the highest discount of up to Rs. 25,000. On the other hand, the IVT automatic trims are available with an exchange bonus of only Rs. 10,000.

If the latest new-gen Verna and Alcazar are on your cards, you can get up to Rs. 35,000 discounts on both models. The Venue can be had with discounts of up to Rs. 30,000 on the 1.0 turbo-petrol MT variants while the 1.0 turbo DCT automatic gets a lower offer of up to Rs. 25,000. In addition to this, the 1.2 Kappa MT also gets an offer of up to Rs. 20,000.

Apart from these regular ICE models, Hyundai is also offering the highest cash discount of Rs. 4 lakh on its all-electric Kona SUV. The premium SUV from Hyundai, the Tucson gets a straight-up cash discount of Rs. 50,000 on the diesel variants. The latest launch from Hyundai, the Creta Facelift is not a part of the discount scheme in April 2024.

The discount offers may vary depending upon a number of factors. We advise our readers to visit their nearest dealership for the further offer details. Along with these discount offers, customers can also negotiate on other parameters like insurance, accessories etc.