Hyundai Discounts [April 2022] – Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20, Creta

This month, i.e., in April 2022, Hyundai is offering benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 48,000 on select cars in its range in the Indian market

Hyundai Motor India has announced a few attractive deals and discounts on its cars for April 2022. With these, the South Korean car major is expecting to see a boost in sales in the Indian market. If you have a new Hyundai car in your wishlist, then check out all the offers listed below.

Hyundai Santro has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on offer on the Era petrol variant, while the same on other petrol variants is worth Rs. 15,000. On the CNG variants, there’s no cash discount on offer. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are available as well.

As for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, a cash discount of Rs. 35,000 is being offered on the 1.0L petrol variants, while on the 1.2L petrol and 1.2L diesel variants, the same is worth Rs. 10,000. Buyers can also avail a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000.

On Hyundai Aura, there’s a cash discount of Rs. 35,000 available on the 1.0L turbo-petrol version. On the 1.2L petrol and 1.2L diesel versions, the little sedan gets a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, while on the CNG version, there is none.

All variants of Aura have an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. On all other Hyundai cars on sale in India – i20, i20 N Line, Verna, Venue, Creta, Alcazar, Tucson, and Kona Electric – there are no official deals and discounts on offer.

Hyundai Discounts – April 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Hyundai Santro (Era trim) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Hyundai Santro (CNG variants) – Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Hyundai Santro (other variants) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (1.0L petrol) Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (1.2L petrol, 1.2L diesel) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (CNG) – Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Hyundai Aura (1.0L petrol) Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Hyundai Aura (1.2L petrol, 1.2L diesel) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Hyundai Aura (CNG) – Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000

Hyundai is planning to roll out an update for Venue with a midlife facelift, which is expected to arrive in our market later this year, along with the new-generation Tucson, Ioniq 5, and Kona EV facelift. Next year, we expect Creta facelift to launch in India as well.