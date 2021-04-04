Hyundai Discounts April 2021 – Santro, i10 Nios, Aura, i20, Kona

Check out all the offers and discounts available this month (April 2021) on Hyundai cars in the Indian market

Last month (March 2021), Hyundai’s sales doubled in the Indian market on a Year-on-Year basis. In order to keep the sales figures up, the manufacturer has announced some attractive discounts and deals on a few of its vehicles for April 2021. If you’re interested in buying a new Hyundai car, then keep reading ahead to know about all the available offers.

Hyundai’s entry-level Santro is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on the Era trim, whereas all other trims have a cash discount of Rs. 20,000. Regardless of the trim, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is available on the Santro, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

Next up, we have the Grand i10 Nios, which is offered with a cash discount of Rs. 30,000, but only on the 1.0L turbo-petrol models. All other variants have a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on them. Buyers can also avail an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

As for the Aura sedan, it has an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 available on it, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. On the 1.0L turbo-petrol models, a cash discount of Rs. 30,000 is available, while on the 1.2L petrol and 1.2L turbo-diesel variants, the cash discount is worth Rs. 10,000. There is no cash discount on the CNG version of Hyundai Aura.

Hyundai i20 is available with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000, but only on the 1.0L turbo-petrol iMT and 1.5L turbo-diesel models. There is no cash discount available on it officially. Hyundai’s sole electric vehicle in India, the Kona EV, is available with a massive cash discount of Rs. 1.5 lakh, but there are no additional offers on it.

Discounts on Hyundai cars – April 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Hyundai Santro Up to Rs. 20,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Up to Rs. 30,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Aura Up to Rs. 30,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai i20 – Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 (select variants only) Hyundai Venue – – Hyundai Verna – – Hyundai Creta – – Hyundai Elantra – – Hyundai Tucson – – Hyundai Kona EV Rs. 1.5 lakh – Hyundai Xcent Prime Rs. 50,000 –

Hyundai Xcent Prime, sold only as a commercial vehicle, is available with a cash discount of Rs. 50,000, but there is no exchange bonus or corporate discount on offer. There are no official discount offers on other Hyundai cars, namely Venue, Verna, Creta, Elantra, and Tucson.