Hyundai Discount Offers In April 2023 – i10, i20, Aura, Venue, Creta

Upto Rs 50,000 discount offers on Hyundai cars are available in April 2023; read through this article to know more

Hyundai is offering discounts on its most popular models including the i10, Aura, i20 and Kona EV. These reductions come in the form of cash savings, exchange offers, and corporate discounts. However, currently, Hyundai isn’t offering any discounts on its popular Creta, Verna and Venue versions.

Grand i10 Nios

The first car starting this list is the Hyundai i10 Nios hatchback. The Magna MT, Era, Sportz Exe MT and CNG variants come with the most attractive discounts with a 20,000 INR flat cash discount to all consumers, 10,000 INR as an exchange bonus, and a further 3,000 INR for corporate employees. The total draws up to a sizable 33,000 INR.

On the other hand, under FATC variant (Sportz, Asta), the car is available with a total offer of 23,000 INR, including 10,000 INR as cash discount, an exchange bonus of 10,000 INR, and corporate savings of 3,000 INR. Moreover, for AMT trims, Hyundai is offering a 13,000 INR discount which includes an exchange bonus of 10,000 INR, and corporate savings of 3,000 INR.

Hyundai Aura

The next car on our list is the Hyundai Aura CNG variant which is offering discounts of 33,000 INR currently, with a 20,000 INR flat cash discount to all consumers, 10,000 INR as an exchange bonus, and a further 3,000 INR for corporate employees.

For the rest of the Aura variants, a discount of 23,000 INR is being offered by the company which includes 10,000 INR as a cash discount, an exchange bonus of 10,000 INR, and corporate savings of 3,000 INR.

Hyundai i20

The next car on the list is the popular Hyundai i20 hatchback. The company is offering discounts of Rs 20,000 INR for Magna and Sportz variants. This includes 10,000 INR as a cash discount for all customers and 10,000 INR as an exchange bonus.

The Hyundai i20 N line with the iMT transmission is also available with a 15,000 INR flat cash discount to all consumers. Moreover, Kona EV also comes with a flat cash discount of 50,000 INR to all consumers. Make sure to ask the dealer about these discounts if you’re seeking to purchase a car from the South Korean automaker!