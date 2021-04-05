Hyundai Crosses 10 Lakh SUV Sales In India, Thanks To Creta & Venue

Hyundai has crossed a cumulative sales milestone of 10 lakh sales for its made-in-India SUVs, including domestic sales and exports

Hyundai Motor India has announced that it has crossed the 10 lakh cumulative sales figure for its made-in-India SUVs, including both domestic sales and export figures. The Creta, first introduced back in 2015, has been the South Korean manufacturer’s best-selling model in our market, with over 5.9 lakh sold in the Indian market and over 2.2 million units exported overseas.

Hyundai Creta’s sales have been especially strong since the introduction of the second-generation model last year. Along with updated styling, the new version also came with plenty of premium features, like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and Blue Link connected car technology. It also offers multiple engine and transmission options, making it an extremely versatile product.

Hyundai’s sub-4-metre SUV, the Venue, has also helped push the manufacturer’s SUV sales. Launched back in 2019, it was the first vehicle in our country to offer connected car technology (Hyundai Blue Link). Hyundai Venue is also available with multiple engine options, and it gets multiple transmission choices as well, including the innovative iMT (intelligent manual transmission).

Tarun Garg, Director of Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India said, “We are extremely grateful for the love and trust our customers have presented in Hyundai branded SUVs. As frontrunners in the introduction of revolutionary technologies, we continue to establish new milestones and redefine benchmarks across segments. With over 1 million cumulative SUV sales in domestic and export markets, we have reiterated the promise of Make-in-India over nearly two and a half decades of our presence in India.”

Hyundai’s SUV sales have shown exponential growth in the Indian market, with over 1 lakh units sold in just 2015. In 2016, its cumulative SUV sales touched the 2 lakh mark, and in 2017, it reached the 3 lakh mark. The company sold crossed the 5 lakh figure in 2018, and in 2019, it crossed the 7 lakh mark. The 9 lakh SUV sales milestone was crossed last year.

Hyundai will be expanding its SUV range in Indian soon with the Alcazar. This upcoming SUV is essentially a three-row version of the Creta (available in both 6- and 7-seater configuration), and is slated to debut globally on 6th April 2021.